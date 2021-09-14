PM Imran to chair federal cabinet meeting – Pakistan today





Posted on September 14, 2021 5:57 AM

The Federal Cabinet will discuss a 14-point agenda during the meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal cabinet will meet today (Tuesday) in Islamabad to discuss the country's economic and political situation as well as the situation in Afghanistan, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the Federal Cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. Cabinet will discuss a 14-point agenda during the meeting.

Sources say the federal cabinet will vote on the summary calling for a 10 percent pay hike for lawmakers. A report on the remuneration of the presidents and members of 20 regulatory authorities will be submitted to the Council of Ministers.

The federal cabinet will approve legislation for the new Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, and the cabinet will also approve the reduction of additional tariffs on heavy-duty vehicles. On September 14, an operational emergency will be approved following a cyberattack on RBF data.

During the meeting, the Cabinet will approve the abolition of the surcharge, while the appointment of a member of NADRA will also be approved and the 2021 Quaid-e-Azam Foundation law will also be approved.

The approval of the exchange of immigrant protectors from the Office of Immigration and Overseas Employment is also on the agenda of the meeting.

The federal cabinet will approve the reconstitution of the board of directors of Diamer Bhasha Development Company (DBDC). Confirmation of the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on privatization is on the agenda of the cabinet meeting. Decisions of the Cabinet Committee on institutional reforms will also be ratified.

The meeting will also ratify the decisions of the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee.

