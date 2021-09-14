Politics
The philosophy of green growth has taken root
Saihanba embodies efforts to improve environment, former UN official says
Saihanba, the world’s largest cultivated forest, was once again in the limelight when President Xi Jinping hailed it as a global history example of ecological progress during his recent inspection tour of Hebei Province.
Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remark in August during an inspection visit to the Saihanba Forest Farm, which has suffered a green miracle in the past six decades while ‘she had gone from a near-desert. to a sea of trees.
Monique Barbut, former executive secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, said Saihanba’s miraculous transformation embodies the country’s efforts to improve the environment and protect its ecosystems. “It also revealed the central government’s determination to embrace the green development path,” Barbut said in a recent interview with China Daily.
Since 2012, the development of ecological civilization, a concept that aims to promote green development, has gained momentum as the idea that “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets,” conceptualized by Xi , has taken root across the country.
Barbut said the theory fits “very well” with the idea behind conserving ecosystems, rehabilitating degraded lands to improve livelihoods and the environment, and neutralizing land degradation.
“We must never destroy nature (to) develop. If we do the right things, in the right places and on the right scale, we can live in harmony with nature while achieving remarkable growth,” he said. she declared.
The forest farm, located about 400 kilometers north of Beijing, covers about 70,000 hectares. In the 1950s, the area was a wasteland due to rampant logging, which caused the Chinese capital and adjacent areas to be frequently hit by sandstorms.
To stop the rapid desertification, a group of 369 foresters from 18 provinces was established in 1962. Through the continued efforts of generations of foresters from Saihanba, forest cover in the region increased from 11.4 percent in the early 1960s. at 80 percent today.
The forest also acts as an important environmental shield and a green lung for Beijing and neighboring regions.
Saihanba received a Champion of the Earth Award, the United Nations Environment Program’s highest honor, at the Third United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi in December 2017.
During his visit, Xi called for further progress in developing the green economy and ecological conservation and praised the spirit of the foresters, which is seen as an iconic example of the country’s efforts to advance ecological conservation.
He also spoke about the spirit of hard work that the foresters have shown in planting the forest, saying that it is part of the spirit of the Chinese Communist Party to strive for success.
Big goal
In the report presented to the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, ecological development was included as a major task in the country’s overall plan, and building a “beautiful China” was proposed as a major goal for ecological progress. .
Eco-civilization was also included in the CPC Constitution as a principle of development during the meeting. It was the first time in the world that a ruling party emphasized green development in its guidelines.
By virtue of this principle, the country is now accelerating the establishment of a national land use planning system, with ecological protection being the priority of the three “red lines” which will guide construction.
Xi’s philosophy for green development is changing China.
China increased its forest cover area from 12 percent in the early 1980s to 23.04 percent in 2020, with a forest stock volume reaching 17.56 billion cubic meters, according to the National Forestry Administration and meadows.
Per capita green space in China’s urban areas averages 14.8 square meters, and 441 cities have joined a campaign to build national forest cities through multiple greening methods.
The country also launched its first pilot program to establish grassland nature parks last year, with 39 pilot projects covering a total of 147,000 hectares of grassland in 11 provinces and autonomous regions.
At a recent press conference, an administration official said vigorous measures would be taken by China’s forestry authorities, such as extending grasslands and forests, to meet the country’s climate commitment to achieve peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.
In the next five years, China’s forest cover will reach 24.1% and the volume of the country’s forest stocks will reach 19 billion cubic meters, according to Zhang Wei, director of the environmental protection and restoration department of the country. ‘administration.
“We will build a conservation system in nature reserves, protect various natural resources and maintain a firm attitude towards illegal activities that harm nature,” Zhang said.
Apart from this, the administration will also encourage carbon trading in the future and aim to create a platform for exchange, encouraging the participation of capital from non-governmental sectors, including businesses and social organizations.
“China has promoted its own approach to climate governance that emphasizes green recovery. The forestry department at all levels will play to our advantage and strengthen our green industries, thus further contributing to our commitment to climate change, ”said Li Chunliang, deputy director of administration.
Cao Desheng and Xinhua contributed to this story.
Sources
2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202109/14/WS613fde6ea310e0e3a68214ca.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]