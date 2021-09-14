Joe Biden to welcome PM Modi from other Quad leaders to White House next week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden to host first in-person summit of leaders of “Quad” countries – Australia, India, Japan and the United States – seeking to strengthen cooperation to fight China’s growing assertiveness .

The summit will be held at the White House in Washington on September 24, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. The US visits of the Prime Ministers of Australia, India and Japan – Scott Morrison, Narendra Modi and Yoshihide Suga – will coincide with the United Nations General Assembly in New York, which Biden will address on September 21.

A virtual meeting of Quad leaders was held in March and they pledged to work closely on vaccines and the COVID-19 climate and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific in the face of Beijing’s challenges.

“Welcoming the leaders of the Quad demonstrates the priority of the Biden-Harris administrations to engage in the Indo-Pacific, including through new multilateral configurations to meet the challenges of the 21st century,” said Psaki.

Biden’s Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said in July that the long-scheduled face-to-face meeting is expected to bring “breakthrough” commitments on diplomacy and vaccine infrastructure. [L2N2ND2WV]

Biden, who is pushing big infrastructure spending in his country, said in March that he suggested to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that democratic countries should have an infrastructure plan to compete with China’s huge initiative. Belt and Road “, which involves projects from East Asia to Europe.

Psaki said the Quad Leaders “will focus on deepening our ties and promoting practical cooperation in areas such as tackling COVID-19, tackling the climate crisis, partnership on emerging technologies and cyberspace, and the promotion of a free and open Indo-Pacific “.

A senior U.S. official said infrastructure would be among a range of topics discussed at the in-person summit.

The Quad meeting will come after Biden’s image has been shaken by the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. U.S. officials have said that ending the United States’ longest war would allow the administration to divert resources and attention to tackling issues related to China.

Senator Bill Hagerty, Republican and former US Ambassador to Japan, praised the plan to host Quads leaders.

“The debacle of Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan has made the Indian quarter more dangerous and also raises legitimate questions for Japan and Australia, so it’s good that we are welcoming Quad partners soon,” he said. on Twitter.

“We need to mend and renew our covenants, and this is the key.”

The first summit’s vaccine initiative was stalled after India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, was hit by a catastrophic wave of infections and halted vaccine exports.

At the March summit, the four leaders agreed that Indian drug maker Biological E Ltd will produce at least one billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2022, mostly for countries in Southeast Asia. East and Pacific.

Japanese magazine Kyodo News reported last week that Suga would be heading to Washington this month for the Quad meeting, even though his tenure as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party – and by default as Prime Minister of the Japan – ends September 30.

Suga became the first leader to hold a face-to-face WhiteHouse summit with Biden in April, underscoring Japan’s central role in US efforts to confront China.

