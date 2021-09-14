The Tide of Fortunes – Journal





On Friday, the labyrinthine rooms of Parliament were quiet, as activity tends to run out of steam in anticipation of the weekend. Only cleaning staff visible through open doors appeared to be active. But in a small conference room, a few senators were trying to wrap up their work before some of them headed for their flight home.

With one day remaining, committee chairman Taj Haider, in his self-proclaimed role as bridge builder, was keen for the committee to complete its deliberations on the electoral law introduced by the PTI. He had managed to build consensus on a number of issues, but they still had a long way to go. And Friday morning he wasn’t having much success.

Babar Awan did not budge, insisting that he wanted to rebut every objection raised by the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) in its letter to Taj Haider. He would not be in a hurry, as precious minutes elapsed as the President tried to convince him otherwise.

Reporters seated in the corners of the conference room grumbled and whispered at each other’s intransigence. Instead of discussing what needs to be done, Taj Haider should have given Awan those 10 minutes to conclude his statement, one said. The other, more skeptical, did not understand why Dean Pipliya was wasting his time because the question was going to end in a joint session anyway. (This law had been bulldozed by the National Assembly but later, due to criticism from the opposition, the government agreed to consultations in the Senate to create consensus. But in the event of a deadlock, it was assumed that the government would use a session to get it through.)

Harsh talk, boycotts and scuffles between the government and the opposition over the legislation are nothing new.

Before they could whisper any more, the loud voices from the conference table caught everyone’s attention.

Azam Swatis’ claims that the ECP paise pakre huay hain (received bribes) prompted its officials to leave in the blink of an eye; the efforts of Ali Mohammad Khan and others to bring them back have been in vain.

Editorial: Azam Swati dishonored himself by his heinous remarks against a constitutional body mandated to oversee the country’s elections

Perhaps this is why Taj Haider finally put an end to Awan’s endless reading of notes, despite the latter’s protests. But soon after, another crisis erupted as the government asked its new colleagues for the right to vote via Skype, which the president refused to agree to. As it stands, the new member, a senator from Balochistan, was recently added to the committee by the Senate Speaker in what has been interpreted as a move to give the government an advantage in the vote. Haider had not been happy with the move but had accepted the new induction to avoid a confrontation.

But the additional vote was not necessary, as it turned out. After Haider rejected the suggestion of tech-savvy government senators to allow voting in cyberspace, cyberspace came out and members of the opposition voted against the law. Friday didn’t seem asleep anymore.

Harsh talk, boycotts and scuffles between the government and the opposition over the legislation are nothing new. Our legislators have devoted themselves to these centuries-old traditions time and time again. And the bellicose behavior of the ECP is also not unusual in a country where institutions are beginning to behave like political actors.

Even the aggressive mood of the government, as it flexes its muscles to bulldozer its favorite legislation, seems familiar. The electoral reform package is one example, where most felt the government would push it to a joint session, even before Senate committee work collapsed on Friday.

He does not behave any differently towards PMDA, the new media authority the government wants to create to oversee television, print and indefatigable social media. Curiously, this authority under discussion for months and rejected by many actors will see the light of day through a law that remains to be drafted, if the government is to be believed. So far, there is apparently only one concept and a document describing it. But here too the government seems to be in the mood for me or the highway.

In part, this can be attributed to the nasha (obsession) with power. Leaders new to the land of the pure believe that their decision-making should have no control. Think PPP under Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and later Nawaz Sharif in the 1990s, and now Imran Khan. There is quite a bit of commonality, including legislating as if their days in opposition are gone forever.

In addition, this is also half of a five-year term, a post-2008 phenomenon leading to a feeling of invincibility. He has taken the psychological step of surviving half of his tenure, the opposition has played all its cards (for now), and even internal challenges have been met. The Jahangir Tareen group appears to have withered away and all factions within the party’s Punjab chapter have also fallen silent. Aleem Khans reported that his resignation indicates that Usman Buzdar is here to stay.

No wonder then that the PTI is confident while surveying the battlefield, it doesn’t really see an enemy still standing. And that adds to the euphoria and testosterone-focused style displayed in parliament.

(Governance is a challenge they will face when it comes to elections.)

But it’s worth asking how long this state of affairs will last. Peace, after all, is just an interlude between wars or politics in Pakistan.

And for some reason, I always go back to a rally in Islamabad a few years ago. As usual in this capital, a few politicians and journalists gathered for dinner and endless discussions. And a senior PPP official said of the Muslim League: Their sultanate will last for generations. No one present could disagree. By this time, Imran Khan’s dharna had been relegated to memory and the Panama Papers had still not been made public. Nawaz Sharif seemed invincible. But in a few months, the tide would turn. And with it, the fortunes of the PML-N and the PTI.

The writer is a journalist.

Posted in Dawn, le 14 September 2021

