COVID-19: Boris Johnson to unveil his winter plan warning that “the pandemic is far from over” | UK News

An ambitious winter plan to fight COVID-19 – including booster shots and flu shots for millions of people – will be unveiled later by Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister promises a bonfire of lockdown restrictions, but will keep the threat of mandatory masks and vaccine passports in reserve.

And other restrictions such as compulsory homework and social distancing are not ruled out if there is a sudden jump in COVID case.

Speaking in Downing Street, Mr Johnson will say he is strongly opposed to another lockdown and suggest the UK must learn to live with COVID now that all adults have been offered a vaccine.

Other changes are expected to include the removal of the “traffic light” system for overseas travel, the removal of post-holiday PCR testing for high-risk double-bite countries and less “red list”.

The winter plan follows a late House of Commons announcement by Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi that the government approved a recommendation from British doctors to offer a vaccine to 12-15 year olds.

“The pandemic is far from over, “Johnson warned ahead of a House of Commons statement from Health Secretary Sajid Javid and a press conference in Downing Street where he will outline his plans.

“But thanks to our phenomenal vaccine program, new treatments and testing, we can live with the virus without significant restrictions on our freedoms.

“Today I will set a clear plan for fall and winter, when the virus has a natural advantage, to protect the gains we have made.”

The booster program will mean a third dose of vaccine for millions of older people to slow winter infections, with those over 80 and vulnerable groups on the front lines, followed by all over 50.

The government said its fall and winter plan would emphasize vaccines as the first line of defense, backed by testing, public health advice and surveillance.

Claiming that British vaccines are very effective, the Prime Minister will reveal that analysis from Public Health England suggests that two doses have prevented 24,702,000 infections and 112,300 deaths through August 27.

Ministers have now received the final opinion of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization on the booster program, which is expected to be launched later this month.

Mr Johnson will explain how the program will be rolled out to the most vulnerable, but will point out that the booster program is separate from the third primary dose program for those who have weaker immune systems and have a harder time fighting infections.

Responding to claims they have been slow to act, ministers insist all evidence and data has been constantly reviewed, with the plan representing the latest advice to control the virus.

Ministers also say that in England the number of deaths and hospitalizations has remained relatively stable over the past month.

As a result, the government is reducing emergency COVID laws passed at the start of the pandemic, now that every adult has been offered a vaccine.

These will include the power to close or restrict access to schools, detain infectious people, restrict events and gatherings, or limit the number of groups of people.

But to the dismay and anger of many Conservative MPs, the government plans to keep the powers of the Public Health Act, under which the lockdowns were legally enforced, in the statute book.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





Decision on vaccination of children “more difficult”



Later in the week, the complicated travel traffic light system, which has expanded to include a “green watch list” and “amber plus”, is expected to be replaced with just two categories, a red list where the hotel quarantine remains and countries where travel is permitted.

The elimination of costly PCR tests for double-needle people returning from vacation abroad will be greatly welcomed. They will be replaced by cheaper lateral flow tests. And the number of “red list” countries – currently 62 – should be drastically reduced.

Ahead of the announcement, the Liberal Democrats called on the prime minister to ensure schools will no longer be closed as part of the winter plan after last year’s chaos.

“Our children have been abandoned by the Tories throughout this pandemic,” said party leader Sir Ed Davey.

“Students missed millions of life-teaching days and their parents had to pick up the pieces.

“Boris Johnson must give parents an irrefutable guarantee that schools will remain open this winter so that the younger generations are not yet disappointed.”

And Royal College of Nursing Secretary General and CEO Pat Cullen said: “The government needs to send the right message that it will support nurses by tracking data regarding restrictions that can help protect the nursing workforce. NHS and care services.

“As we move into the winter period, the number of COVID cases is steadily increasing. Health and care services are already facing massive pressure to deliver the flu vaccination program, treat patients with Long COVID and tackle the huge backlog of NHS cases. “