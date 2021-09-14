PM ensures all cooperation to facilitate Chinese investors





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has ensured all possible cooperation from his government to facilitate Chinese investors, saying he will regularly review progress regarding issues faced by Chinese investors in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister met with a delegation of CEOs of Chinese companies who visited him yesterday.

The delegation included Mr. Jin Huan, CEO of Easy Prefabricated Homes (Pvt) Ltd., Mr. Ma Jiming, CEO of La He Trading International (Pvt) Ltd., Mr. Liu Yuxue, CEO of Yisheng Industrial Products Co., Mr. Wen Taili, CEO Ledzone (Pvt.) Ltd., Mr. Lin Chengzhou, CEO Qiang Sheng Pakistan Ceramics (Pvt) Ltd., Mr. Lin Bin, CEO Snow White Lavation (Pvt) Ltd., Mr. Zhang Shilu, CEO Zhengbang Agriculture Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd., Mr. Long Gang, CEO of Expert Tech (Pvt) Ltd., and Ms. Chen Yan, CEO of Challenge Fashion (Pvt) Ltd.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong was also present at the meeting.

Federal ministers Shaukat Fayaz Tarin, Asad Umar, Trade Advisor Abdul Razaq Dawood, SAPM for CPEC Khalid Mansoor and senior officers were also present.

The CEO delegation welcomed the government’s investor-friendly policies and expressed interest in investing in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister, while welcoming the delegation, said the government was fully implementing a policy of “ease of doing business”, offering incentives to investors and streamlining administrative processes.

He said Pakistan can learn a lot from Chinese experience for industrial growth. He said Chinese investments will increase employment opportunities in Pakistan and provide skilled apprenticeship to the local workforce.

Imran Khan said that there is huge potential in small and medium enterprises in Pakistan and Chinese entrepreneurs can play an important role in their growth.

He also said that sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, market gardening and fruit growing, improving livestock productivity, information technology and technology and small industries should be targeted.

The Prime Minister assured all possible cooperation of the government to facilitate investors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.com.pk/14-Sep-2021/pm-assures-all-coop-to-facilitate-chinese-investors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos