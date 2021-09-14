Quad Summit in person in US September 24, PM to attend





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the United States to attend the first in-person Quad Leaders Summit on September 24. He will also address the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 25.

The White House announced Monday evening that US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will host the first-ever White House Quad Leaders Summit on September 24. President Biden looks forward to welcoming Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to the White House. He also said that the Biden-Harris administration has made Quad Raising a priority, as evidenced by the very first Quad Leader engagement in March, which was virtual, and now this summit, which will take place in anybody. The reception of Quad leaders demonstrates the priority of the Biden-Harris administrations to engage in the Indo-Pacific, in particular through new multilateral configurations to meet the challenges of the 21st century. The Quad Leaders will focus on deepening our ties and promoting practical cooperation in areas such as the fight against COVID-19, the fight against the climate crisis, the partnership on emerging technologies and cyberspace, and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific, he said. As first reported by The Indian Express, Modi is expected to visit Washington DC and New York in the last week of September. This will be his first visit to the United States since President Joe Biden took office earlier this year. This will be Modis’ first face-to-face meeting with Biden. The two have met virtually on at least three occasions: the Quad Summit in March, the Climate Change Summit in April and the G-7 Summit in June this year. Modi was supposed to travel to the UK for the G-7 summit where he could have met Biden, but had to cancel the trip due to the second wave of Covid-19 across India. With the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan, Modis’ visit is important. In addition to meeting Biden, he is expected to have important meetings with the highest echelons of the US administration. Modi last visited the United States in September 2019, when US President Donald Trump addressed the Howdy Modi event, the line of prime ministers abki baar Trump sarkar was not well received by the establishment of the Democratic parties. Two years later, it will be an effort to reach out to the Democratic establishment, which has made its voice heard over the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Strategically, the two sides will work on an ambitious agenda on the Indo-Pacific, the Chinese challenge being part of the shared concerns. Against this background, an in-person Quad Leaders Summit is being held in Washington DC. In an effort to shape the Prime Minister’s agenda, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met with senior officials of the Biden administration in Washington DC earlier this month, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Assistant Secretary Wendy Sherman, and had had substantive discussions with them on bilateral relations strategy and regional and global issues such as the current situation in Afghanistan. It was the first high-level discussion between officials of the two countries after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan on August 31.

