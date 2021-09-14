Donald Trump Jr. Launches Maskless AOC As ‘Karen Bossy Mask’ At Met Gala





Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, on Monday night described Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a “bossy Karen mask” and poked fun at her “Tax the Rich” dress worn at the Met Gala At New York.

“Which makes @AOC a bigger fraud,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “The ‘tax the rich’ dress as she hangs out with a group of left-wing wealthy elites or the lack of masks after passing the Last 18 months as one of the country’s biggest authoritarian Karen masks? “

Trump Jr. is just one of several Twitter commentators who criticized Ocasio-Cortez for carrying a message against the rich at an exclusive and expensive event.

Others criticized her dress as being deaf because the Met Gala charged nearly $ 35,000 for each ticket to attend. However, most celebrities invited to attend the gala are not paid for their attendance, according to The Evening Standard.

The post says the Met Gala is selecting up-and-coming designers to showcase their work at the event. Celebrities wearing designer clothes can attend the event for free.

Ocasio-Cortez’s dress was made by Brother Vellies designer Aurora James, Teen Vogue reported.

Trump Jr. has previously criticized Ocasio-Cortez on social media.

In December 2018, Trump Jr. posted a meme on Instagram with an image of Ocasio-Cortez. “Why are you so afraid of a socialist economy? Because Americans want to walk their dogs, not eat them,” the meme reads.

In response, Ocasio-Cortez wrote: “I noticed that Junior here has a habit of posting nonsense about me whenever the Mueller investigation heats up. Please continue Jr – that’s definitely a “very, very big brain” idea to troll a member of an organism that will have assignment power in a month. Have fun! “

In mid-April 2019, Trump Jr. tweeted an article suggesting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was losing control of her party to Ocasio-Cortez and two other freshman representatives Rashida Tlaib from the Michigan and Ilhan Omar from Minnesota.

“We have reached a sad point where [Nancy Pelosi] is so terrified of offending her new bosses, Omar / AOC / Tlaib, that these 3 people could submit a resolution that sees 911 as an inside job and I am convinced that 95% of House Dems would still have too afraid to upset them, “he wrote.” They’re running the Dem Party now. “

Newsweek has contacted the Ocasio-Cortez office for comment.

Donald Trump Jr., the son of former Republican President Donald Trump, mocked New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a bossy mask Karen as she wore a “Tax the Rich” dress at the Met Gala in New York. In this photo, Ocasio-Cortez attends the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Kevin Mazur / MG21 / Getty Images for the Met Museum / Vogue

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-jr-mocks-maskless-aoc-authoritarian-mask-karen-met-gala-1628742

