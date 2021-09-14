Chinese invested over $ 1 billion in 2nd phase of CPEC in Pakistan





ISLAMABAD – Various prominent Chinese companies have invested more than US $ 1 billion in different sectors in the second phase of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan, which would not only create employment opportunities, but also make the country’s economy strong, dynamic, robust and export-oriented.

This was stated by the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on CPEC and CPEC Chairman Khalid Masroor during a press conference at CPEC headquarters with Chinese businessmen after meeting the Premier. Minister Imran Khan here yesterday.

Sharing the details, Khalid Masroor said CEOs of eight Chinese companies have met with the prime minister and briefed him on their investment plans and the bottlenecks they are facing in their projects in Pakistan.

He said these companies had invested in the industrial city of Faisalabad and their assembly and production factories had started to operate.

A Chinese company, expert in the manufacture of prefabricated houses, received land and invested $ 20 million in the establishment of its factory which would make it possible to manufacture profitable houses on plots of five marlas at a cost of four million only.

Khalid Masroor said another Chinese company, which is an expert in the production of inexpensive two and three-wheeled transporters, has also been allocated land for its production plant. He said these two- and three-wheeled transports would be electric vehicles.

He also said that another Chinese company known for LED has invested $ 30 million to set up an LED lamp assembly factory in Pakistan.

“The company has been invited by CPEC to convert the assembly plant to a production plant,” said Khalid Masroor.

The CPEC chairman said another well-known Chinese company producing ceramics and tiles had invested $ 300 million in the industrial city of Faisalabad. “This company would produce tiles three meters taller in Pakistan,” he said.

He said that in agriculture, another Chinese company invested $ 10 million and received 11 acres of land.

“The company employed graduates from Faisalabad University of Agriculture,” Masroor said.

A well-known Chinese mobile phone company has set up its assembly plant that would produce the best quality mobile phones, Khalid Masroor said.

He said that a well-known Chinese clothing company had invested USD 250 million in clothing factories covering an area of ​​100 acres, adding that the company had started production and hoped the company’s clothing exports would reach. 450 million USD in the near future.

“Another Chinese company known to produce liquid detergents has invested $ 35 billion on 22 acres of land,” said Khalid Masroor.

Responding to various questions, the CPEC’s SAPM said the prime minister strongly objected to the delegation’s complaints about various departments and told businessmen to report directly to the prime minister’s office to quick response and resolution of their problems.

He said the one-stop-shop system was designed at CPEC so that Chinese businessmen and enterprises face no obstacles in obtaining NOCs for their company and factories.

A large industrial zone has already been set up in each province for Chinese companies Rashakai in KP, Faisalabad Industrial City in Punjab and Dhabaji in Sindh and one for Balochistan in Gwadar.

Responding to another question, he said that the projects under the CPEC were under review so that these projects could be completed in the near future.

He called the issue of repaying USD 3 billion in Chinese loans important and sensitive and said it would be discussed with the Chinese government for the rescheduling of these loans.

Responding to another question, he said that CPEC projects will continue. He said that two special security divisions created by the Pakistani military provide the best security for Chinese projects across Pakistan.

“The Chinese have asked for something more for better security and their demands have been met,” said Khalid Masroor.

He said the previously delayed Pakistan-China high-level strategic forum meeting is scheduled to meet on September 23-24, 2021, adding that the final dates will be announced shortly.

Qamar Khan, a cousin and friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who accompanied SAPM to CPEC and the Chinese delegation, told the press conference, said the total value of this latest Chinese investment was $ 1 billion. dollars and hoped for five more large companies in the near future. would invest more in Pakistan, which would create enormous employment opportunities and economic activity.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan was very concerned about the problems faced by these companies and issued on the spot directives for an urgent resolution of their problems and made it clear that the problems they were facing must be immediately resolved,” said Qamar. Khan.

