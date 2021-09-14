Melania Trump ‘will be there’ if Donald Trump runs again





In the months following her family’s messy exit from the White House, the former first lady has spent her time in hiding at Trumps Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster clubs with her family, sometimes appearing alongside her husband. Although the former president is widely seen as acting out of political interest, those close to him say his wife could have an impact on his decision to take over the grueling and very public role of candidate.

The only thing that interests Trump these days is golf and Melania. And if she doesn’t want him to run away, then it’s going to push a big boulder up the hill, a person close to Trump said. I don’t think politics is his thing. She doesn’t like the game.

Ever since the Trumps descended the Trump Tower escalator to announce a race in 2016, Melania Trump has been a hard-to-read partner in her husband’s political maneuvers. She rarely appeared during the election campaign and, as the first lady, remained largely out of public sight.

The perception created by her private nature that she did not actually approve of her husband’s conduct has been contradicted by the few occasions she has appeared. She wore an I REALLY DONT CARE jacket as she went to a detention center that held young migrant children. And she was secretly taped by her former confidante Stephanie Winston Wolkoff saying who gave a damn about Christmas stuff and decorations in 2018.

The end of her husband’s term underlined her unease with the national political scene. According to her former chief of staff Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump spent part of election night 2020 asleep as her husband worried about vote counts and network coverage as he snuggled up with advisers at the White House.

I knocked several times, soft at first but harder with each attempt, Grisham wrote, according to new material from his upcoming book Ill Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House. I finally opened the bedroom door to find Melania Trump was sound asleep.

Melania Trump and Grisham had been to former President Trumps Mar-a-Lago’s club the night before. They got up late to prepare for election night and got up early to vote, then returned to Washington, DC. But Grisham was still surprised that she went to bed.

I now knew how much sleep meant to her, but still couldn’t imagine being asleep at a time like this, she wrote. Maybe she thought someone would wake her up if Trump won.

Melania Trump finally woke up and was on stage with her husband in the East Room at 2:30 a.m. as he falsely said he won the election and was being stolen from her because of the fraud. A spokesperson for Melania Trump has not commented on the new excerpts from the book. Another former White House aide understood that the former first lady had taken a nap because the night had to be late.

On Monday morning, POLITICO Playbook released the first excerpt from Grisham’s book, in which Grisham urged Melania Trump to condemn the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill as they began, but she refused to do so in one word: No.

In response, Melania Trumps’ office released a statement accusing Grisham of trying to redeem himself after a poor performance as a press secretary, failed personal relationships and unprofessional behavior in the White House.

His mention of the failed personal relationship struck many in Trump World as offensive, given that Grishams has two divorces and a past relationship with former Trump aide Max Miller, who is currently a candidate for Congress. Citing three people familiar with the incident, POLITICO magazine reported in July that Miller’s relationship ended when he pushed her against a wall and slapped her in the face in his Washington apartment after she accused him of having cheated on her. Miller denied the allegation.

It is unprecedented for former first ladies to engage in public fights with their former main collaborators who write revealing books. And it’s all the more remarkable how quiet Melania Trump has been outside of the current feud. The former first lady has not appeared in public or used her fame to continue to speak about her causes in the East Wing. A former White House official said she was focusing on her son and his family.

She has completely disappeared from the radar screen, said a person close to Trump. She is not seen anywhere.

Melania Trumps’ reluctance and withdrawal into private life contrast with former first ladies of the past. In her first year after leaving the White House, Michelle Obama slammed the Trump administration for relaxing nutritional standards for school meals and accused Trump’s White House of spreading fear before writing a bestselling memoir . Laura Bush also hit the book circuit after leaving the White House while Hillary Clinton won a Senate election at the end of her husband’s second term, becoming the first person to serve as both a senator and first lady during two weeks in early 2001.

The few moments Melania Trump has spoken out have largely been confined to the social media post. She took to Instagram and Twitter to mark the anniversary of September 11, saying she was praying for the families and loved ones of the sea heroes killed in Kabul and for all who are suffering during this difficult time and to wish Americans a happy 4th July.

And in recent months, she has battled with prominent presidential historian Michael Beschloss, claiming he proved his ignorance by showing off a photo of the rose garden in its early days. His misleading information is dishonorable and he should never be trusted as a professional historian. In mid-July, she also tweeted warning people to beware of what they read about her. How can people believe one of the books about Mrs. Trump’s life? Stories about him are empty gossip, many of which are misleading, and only some the truth. Writers have no credibility.

A former White House official has expressed a wish that Melania Trump tackle causes such as convincing Trump voters to get the coronavirus vaccine instead of fighting against herself.

It makes me sad that since she still has a platform as a former first lady to do good things, the former official said, especially encouraging people to get vaccinated, instead. , she just complained about what people say about her.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/09/13/melania-donald-trump-runs-again-511715 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos