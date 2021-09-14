Updates from HT: PM Modi today lays foundation stone for Aligarh University and all the latest news | Latest India News





Here are the main news, analysis and opinions of the day at 9am. Find out about the latest news and other updates from the Hindustan Times. PM Modi to lay the groundwork for a university named in honor of King Jat in Aligarh today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone on Tuesday for a university named in honor of King Jat Mahendra Pratap Singh in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Read more AAP will organize today Tiranga Yatra in Ayodhya; Sisodia and Sanjay Singh will lead the charge The Aam Aadmi party will release a Tiranga Yatra in Uttar Pradeshs Ayodhya on Tuesday, led by CM Manish Sisodia MP from Delhi and Rajya MP Sabha Sanjay Singh. Read more “If Ravi Shastri came out, where were the authorities concerned? “: Salman Butt Former Pakistani captain Salman Butt, while responding to criticism of Ravi Shastri and his book launch, questioned the level of security arrangements in England. Read more Met Gala 2021: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kiss with masks, see photos Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared a friendly Covid-19 kiss at the event on Monday. The photos were shared widely online by fan clubs. Read more Jennifer Lopez dazzles in a Ralph Lauren high-leg split dress and cowgirl hat at the 2021 Met Gala Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in a custom Ralph Lauren high-leg slit dress and cowgirl hat. Read more Indian Army displays combat capability at ZAPAD 2021; China and Pak remain observant The Indian army has sent a contingent of 200 members to Zapad 2021. The contingent includes men from the Naga regiment, mechanized infantry and IAF commandos. To concern

