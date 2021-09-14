



Lowest in Indonesia, President Joko Widodo calls on Ministry of Health to speed up vaccination in Lampung Illustration of vaccination against Covid-19. LAMPUNGPRO.CO/SETKAB JAKARTA (Lampungpro.co): Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered his staff to speed up the roll-out of vaccinations, especially in provinces where coverage of the first dose of vaccination is less than 20%. Based on data from the Ministry of Health, Lampung province currently has the lowest vaccination rate in all of Indonesia at 15.17%. “The President also gave instructions so that we can pay attention to provinces whose immunizations are still below 20%, so that the Ministry of Health, the Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces and the Chief of the National Police said, “the Minister of Health said. (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin, in a press release regarding the developments Community Activity Restriction Enforcement (PPKM), Monday (09/13/2021) overnight, virtually. As of Sunday 12/9/2021, there were four provinces where vaccination coverage was below 20%, namely Lampung at 15.17%, West Sumatra at 18.42%, North Moluccas at 18.75% and Papua at 19.35%. . “Our hope is that we can cooperate more quickly with local governments to increase the percentage of injections or vaccinations above 20%,” said the Minister of Health. Budi added that out of a total of 169 million doses of the vaccine received by the health ministry, up to 157 million doses have been distributed nationwide. A total of 9 million doses being distributed and 3 million doses of vaccine in the national reserve. “Of the 157 million doses that were sent to the regions, 116 million doses were injected. Thus, as previously indicated by the coordinating minister, there are 41 million doses in stock in the regions, “he said. The Minister of Health encouraged the immediate injection of the vaccine stock in the area into the community. ”Under the leadership of the president, it is requested that the 41 million doses of vaccine that have been distributed in the provinces, regencies and cities be completed immediately, so that they can be injected immediately. 41 million doses is a huge number, “he said. As reported by Budi, so far immunization coverage in the country has reached around 116 million doses, with details of about 73 million first doses and 43 second doses. This achievement places Indonesia sixth in the world in terms of the number of people fully and partially vaccinated, behind China, India, America, Brazil and Japan. ” And also Indonesia occupies the sixth position in terms of the number of vaccinations that have been administered worldwide. The 116 million vaccines donated by the government occupy the sixth position in the world, after China, India, America, Brazil, Japan, then Indonesia “, concluded the Minister of Health. ***) Editor: Amiruddin Sormin # covid-19 vaccine # Bandar Lampung # health workers # Puskesmas # Pemkot Bandar Lampung # Mayor of Bandar Lampung

