PTI places hopes on independents to become Punjab’s biggest party – Journal





LAHORE: As Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lost the Punjab cantonment council elections to its main rival, the opposition PML-N, the ruling party is banking on independent winners to become the most large party of the province.

The Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) has yet to officially announce the results of the Punjab cantonment councils.

However, according to Punjab government spokesman Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, the PML-N sacked 48 neighborhoods, PTI 31, independent 30 and Jamaat-i-Islami two neighborhoods in the 20 cantonments of the Punjab.

The PML-N contested the PTI’s claim, claiming it won 51 seats, followed by 32 independent candidates and 28 PTIs.

PML-N in good spirits after overthrowing ruling party in Cantt board poll

The PPP failed to win even one neighborhood in the province.

In the cantonments of Lahore, Multan, Rawapindi and Wah, the PTI was routed because it was only able to seize a few neighborhoods.

In an interview with Dawn on Monday, Mr Chohan admitted that there were problems in the allocation of tickets to ruling parties, which led some of the party workers to run as independent candidates and win. polls.

Of the 30 independent candidates, more than half will join us, making the PTI the largest party in the province, Chohan hopes and adds that the party will also try to understand its weaknesses that led to its defeat in the Punjab.

However, many PTI leaders find solace in the argument that it has become a national party present in every province.

Federal Minister Asad Umar said in a tweet: The cantonment elections once again show the PTI not only as the biggest party, but also as the only national party. The PTI won the highest or second highest seat in each province. PMLN 0 in Balochistan, 5th in Sindh. PPP 0 in Punjab and Balochistan, 3rd in KP. PM IK the only national leader.

In contrast, the PML-N is in a jubilant mood.

Gain cantonment [boards] Punjab polls with an almost double margin over the PTI, gave us a boost. And he established that the PML-N is a reality and is the biggest party in Punjab. Whenever free and fair elections are held, the PML-N will win, Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bokhari told Dawn.

If there is no interference in the elections, the PML-N is certain to win cantonment, local organs or general elections in Punjab. The results of cantonment polls once again established that the mandate of the PML-N, particularly in the Punjab, was stolen in the 2018 general election, she said and added that Imran Khan should now read the writing on the wall.

The PTI candidates were unable to confront the masses after making people’s lives miserable by unprecedented price hikes, inflation, unemployment, etc.

The PTI should think that if this is its situation in the cantonments, which will happen to it in other parts of the country, the PML-N lawmaker said, adding that PTI Punjab leader Senator Ijaz Chaudhry had been reprimanded by Imran Khan for his poor performance parts.

A PTI leader, however, confessed when speaking that the cantonment results were a reality check in Punjab for the party. We will need to take immediate action to control the mehngai (rising prices and inflation) if the PTI sees any chances of winning in the province in the next general election, he said and advised the prime minister to focus his energies. on helping the masses or be prepared to face their anger.

Posted in Dawn, le 14 September 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1646211/pti-pins-its-hopes-on-independents-to-become-largest-party-in-punjab

