Boris Johnson’s mother dies aged 79





Boris Johnson mourns the loss of his mother after her death at the age of 79.

Charlotte Johnson Wahl, a painter, died “suddenly and peacefully” at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington on Monday, according to an obituary published in The Times.

Mr Johnson once described his mother as the “supreme authority” of the family and gave her credit for instilling in her the equal value of every human life. I am very sorry to hear of the loss of the Prime Minister. My condolences to him and his family. – Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 13, 2021 The notice in the Times says she was a “painter.” Mother of Alexandre, Rachel, Léo and Joseph; grandmother of Ludovic, Lara, Charlotte, Milo, Oliver, Cassia, Theodore, Rose, Lula, William, Ruby Noor, Stéphanie and Wilfred. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer was among the first politicians to offer his condolences. “I am very sorry to hear of the loss of the Prime Minister. My condolences to him and his family, ”he tweeted. Tory MP Conor Burns said: “So sad to hear of the passing of Boris Johnson’s mother. Thoughts and prayers are with him and the entire Johnson Clan. Conservative Angela Richardson added: “Sad news for the Prime Minister tonight as well as the rest of the Johnson family. Thoughts with them all. Conservative Party Co-Chair Amanda Milling tweeted: “I am thinking of Boris Johnson and his family tonight. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. “ Think about @BorisJohnson and his family tonight. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. – Amanda Milling (@amandamilling) September 13, 2021 Daughter of lawyer Sir James Fawcett, President of the European Commission of Human Rights in the 1970s, Mrs Johnson Wahl studied English at the University of Oxford. She interrupted her studies to travel to America with Stanley Johnson – whom she married in 1963 – before returning to complete her studies as her college’s first undergraduate married woman, Lady Margaret Hall. The couple had four children – Boris, journalist Rachel, former minister Jo and environmentalist Leo – before divorcing in 1979. As an artist, she made a name for herself as a portrait painter – her models included Joanna Lumley and Jilly Cooper – although throughout her life she painted other subjects including landscapes. In the years following her divorce, she refused to accept her former husband’s money, earning a living by selling paintings. She later recalled that she was “very tough”. In 1988, she married the American professor Nicholas Wahl and moved to New York where she began painting cityscapes – which were the subject of a sold-out exhibition in 2004 – but returned to London after his death in 1996. . At the age of 40, she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, but she never let her disease prevent her from painting, stabilizing herself with a walker while she worked. In 2015, it was the subject of a retrospective exhibition at the Mall Galleries in London.

