Trump Says Black Lives Matter Emboldened By ‘Incompetent’ Afghanistan Withdrawal





Former Republican President Donald Trump said the recent “incompetent” US withdrawal from Afghanistan had emboldened foreign terrorists as well as the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

“We are no longer respected after the pathetic and incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Trump wrote in a statement on Monday. “The Taliban have totally recaptured Afghanistan, a much more powerful position than 20 years ago, after we spent trillions of dollars, with hundreds of thousands of lives lost (on both sides).

“Our country is much more likely than ever to be attacked by outside terrorist groups,” the Trump statement added. “This loss emboldens not only foreign terrorists, but Antifa and BLM as well.”

Antifa refers to anti-fascist protesters who oppose police brutality and white supremacists, far-right militias and other right-wing groups such as the Proud Boys.

Trump has repeatedly blamed Democratic President Joe Biden for the rocky US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In an Aug. 26 interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump said the Biden administration offered “zero resistance” to the Taliban after Biden became president.

Trump also criticized Biden for leaving US military materiel in the region, risking falling under enemy control.

“I think it was the dumbest decision ever made, perhaps in our country’s history, to allow this to happen,” Trump said. “We look like fools all over the world. We are weak, we are pathetic. We are run by people who have no idea what they are doing.”

On August 14, Biden criticized the withdrawal agreements Trump made with Taliban officials during Trump’s presidency. Biden said the Trump deal “left the Taliban in the strongest military position since 2001”.

During his presidency, Trump has repeatedly made comments demonizing BLM. The BLM is most associated with national racial justice protests against anti-black police brutality and systemic racism.

On September 8, Trump suggested that BLM activists are “anarchists, not protesters” and called them “thugs” via Twitter. On June 30, Trump called a BLM street painting on New York’s Fifth Avenue a “symbol of hate.”

At a “Blacks for Trump” rally on September 25, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia, Trump said the BLM movement was part of a “crowd rule” that “was destroying many black lives.” He never specified how BLM “was destroying many black lives”.

At the rally, Trump also made a number of other baseless claims about BLM. First, he claimed that the “first sentence” of the national BLM movement was “Pigs in a blanket, fry them like bacon”.

Although the phrase was spoken during a 2015 protest march organized by a BLM group in St. Paul, Minnesota, the group was not affiliated with the national organization BLM. The national organization BLM has never used the expression, nor any other BLM group, and it has never been repeated by the St. Paul group, according to CNN.

Trump then said, “The stated goal of the BLM organization, folks, is to achieve the destruction of the nuclear family, to abolish the police, to abolish the prisons, to abolish the border security, to abolish capitalism and abolish school choice – that’s what their stated goals are. “

None of these things were among the goals once stated on the website of the national BLM organization. The since-deleted “What We Believe” page of the website, which is still accessible via archive.org, does not contain the words “abolish”, “police”, “prisons”, “border”, “capitalism” or “school” “. “

The only mention on the site of “nuclear family” was a declared desire to “disrupt” single family structures by “supporting each other as extended families and” villages “who collectively care for each other, especially our own. children “.

Among the goals stated on the “What We Believe” page were the goal of uniting black communities around the world against state-sanctioned violence and anti-black racism while creating healing and empathetic communities, without prejudice.

Newsweek has contacted Trump’s office to make contact.

