Father-son duo build 14-foot-tall statue of PM Modi using scavenged materials





A 14 foot statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was created by two sculptors in Andhra Pradesh. The statue is made entirely from salvaged materials and will be installed in Bangalore.

The father-son duo of K Venkateswara Rao and K Ravi Chandra pose with the scrap metal statue of PM Modi. A father-son duo from Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh, built a 14-foot statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi made entirely from scrap materials. The statue will be installed in a park in Bangalore, Karnataka by BJP boss Mohan Raju on September 16. Sculptor K Venkateswara Rao and his son K Ravi Chandra, who live in the Tenali district of Guntur, started working on the statue two months ago. The statue is made entirely from a ton of waste dumped by car makers and collected from the scrap metal markets of Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Chennai and Guntur. Prime Minister Modi’s scrap statue will be erected in a park in Bangalore by BJP boss Mohan Raju. We started doing the sculpture in Surya Silpasala, Tenali with the help of a team of 10 members. Two tons of unloaded auto scrap like bicycle chains, cogwheels, iron rods, nuts, bolts and other broken and unusable metal parts were used to make the 14-foot-tall sculpture of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ”said Venkateswara Rao. “Usually, statues with perfect features are not made of scrap metal and only bronze. For us, it was difficult to make facial features stand out with the available scrap,” he added. Artists used GI yarn to create facial expressions, hairstyles, beards, and glasses. It took over 600 hours to complete the scrap art, they claimed. Venkateshwara Rao is a fifth generation sculptor, while his son Ravi has an MA in Fine Arts. Previously, the father-son duo had made a statue of Mahatma Gandhi using 75,000 nuts and bolts. Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

