Politics
Pursuit of common prosperity reflects China’s true character – world
Perhaps the West deserves credit for recognizing the dynamic nature of society, but the East, especially China, has gone beyond examining the dynamic nature of civilization by bringing innovations to society to be shared by all, on the basis that humans share the same planet, breathe the same air and share a common heritage and a common destiny.
In modern times, the dynamism of Chinese society has benefited from the addition of the concept of socialism, which great philosophers regard as inherent in man’s awareness of his environment. Concretely, socialism with Chinese characteristics measures what humanity has achieved and insists on sharing this for the common prosperity of all peoples.
This makes the concept of Chinese socialism dynamic, innovative, and compelled to convey what humans have achieved. The vision of Chinese society therefore forced it to introduce changes.
Socialism with Chinese characteristics aims to achieve positive things, such as committing to sharing the nation’s achievements for the common prosperity of mankind.
The original path of the Chinese Communist Party was truly revolutionary because it allowed China to break out of the shackles of imperialism, colonialism and feudalism.
Today the Party remains dynamic to achieve greater glory for the nation’s society. This is the beauty of the dialectic of history. The Chinese revolution continues to have the same vigor and enthusiasm, and is still eager to come true and to share.
China’s approach to socialism is not only evolutionary, but is also an inclusive and continuous process.
President Xi Jinping had said that the common prosperity China seeks should in no way be understood as egalitarianism or theft of the rich to help the poor, but rather as a dynamic process that promotes the equitable distribution of the nation’s wealth. and ensures that the channels and opportunities for upward mobility are more evenly distributed.
China knows that every society reaches its peak and eventually loses momentum, and that laxity will resuscitate inequalities. China’s innovation in socialism is a continuous process that is constantly improving and expanding, akin to the growth and changes in its economy and the sharing of an ever larger pie in a moderately prosperous society.
Theoretically, this explains why the progressive innovation of the socialism system is uniquely Chinese and has proven to be much more sustainable than the Western model. It is distinctly Chinese in that its people see the changes as part of their system.
The idea of common prosperity is for President Xi a wisdom that reflects the true character of the Chinese people. This is the opposite of the United States’ policy of exception, which can only be implemented through unilateralism characterized by the threat of arbitrariness and sanction.
Xi is correct in his observation that society is historically and biologically interdependent. To accept this reality is to promote win-win cooperation, which is humanity’s practical guide to peace and tranquility.
American exceptionalism is the opposite of the five principles of peaceful coexistence adopted by the late Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai, principles to which China remains true to this day. This brought friendships with countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America, and these friendships grew considerably after the launch of the Belt and Road initiative. China has cultivated friendship through peaceful trade and development.
This is a clear difference between the approaches of China and the United States. The Chinese concept of common prosperity is implemented by taking the right measure for what is mutually good. It is not altruism but a reasonable, win-win formula and it is the greatest incentive for peace.
The greatest measure of success is the Belt and the Road. Today, a large number of countries participate in the BIS, the success of which lies in its correct interpretation of socialism.
The BIS is not laden with political rhetoric but rather is grounded in substance to achieve progress and development. The establishment of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the New Development Bank placed China far above the United States and Western Europe in the pursuit of the development of international finance.
The author is a Manila-based political analyst and columnist at Manila Standard.
Sources
2/ http://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202109/14/WS613fe844a310e0e3a682154a.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]