Donald Trump calls Joe Biden “incompetent”, hints at his 2024 presidential run





Donald Trump criticized Joe Biden and again alluded to a 2024 presidential bid in an interview posted on Fox News Digital on Monday.

I don’t think we were going to have a choice. It’s shameful, he said.

Trump called on Biden for the recent withdrawal from Afghanistan although he himself called for a withdrawal. Trump had called for a May 1 withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan, while Biden called for an August 31 withdrawal.

Trump had long criticized US military involvement in Afghanistan. In January 2013, he posted on Twitter: Let’s get out of Afghanistan. Our troops are being killed there by the Afghans we train and we waste billions. Absurdity! Rebuild the United States. “

Trump on September 11 teases the 2024 run

– Fox News (@FoxNews) September 12, 2021

Trump campaigned to withdraw from Afghanistan in 2016, but condemned Biden for the greatest embarrassment in our country’s history.

Trump added that military parents only want to talk to him, instead of Biden. They are just devastated, he said.

It’s getting to a point where we really don’t have a choice, he added.

Trump has not cited any evidence of military parents who just want to talk to him.

At one point in the interview, Trump called Biden incompetent.

The comments mostly echoed statements Trump made on Saturday, when he called Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan “gross incompetence.” When asked by a New York police officer if he would run again, Trump vaguely replied, “That’s a tough question.”

Trump has spent much of his post-presidency questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election and unfounded allegations of voter fraud.

It is still unclear whether the former president will decide to throw his hat in the ring again for a race in 2024. Trump has repeatedly hinted at running in 2024.

As you know, they just lost the White House, but who knows, who knows, I might even decide to beat them for the third time, Trump said in February at a CPAC event.

Trump lost the 2020 election by more than 7 million votes and lost the Electoral College vote, 306-232.

