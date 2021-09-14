Boris Johnson warns of ‘pandemic far from over’ before unveiling Covid winter measures





Boris Johnson will unveil a series of winter Covid measures in an attempt to “protect the gains” made over the past nine months. Advice for working from home and the mandatory use of face masks will likely be kept as options in the plan, with blockages being a last resort. The Prime Minister will explain to the nation on Tuesday how the country can learn to live with the coronavirus, stressing how vaccinations will be a central part of the response in the months to come. Read more: Boris Johnson’s honeymoon with northern voters ‘comes to an end’, says Northeast MP Speaking ahead of the announcement, Mr Johnson said: ‘The pandemic is far from over, but thanks to our phenomenal vaccine program, new treatments and testing, we can live with the virus without restrictions. important to our freedoms. “Tomorrow I will make a clear plan for fall and winter, when the virus has a natural advantage, to protect the gains we have made. The plan is expected to focus on vaccines as the first line of defense, backed by testing, public health advice and a “world-class” variant surveillance system.



Our free Nordic program the daily newsletter looks at the political stories that really matter in the North. It features analysis from public affairs journalists and the local democracy team of journalists across the region, as well as insight from political journalists on news headlines from the North West, Yorkshire & Humber and the Northeast. To register, all you have to do is click on this link, and enter your email address It came as the UK’s four chief medical officers said on Monday that children between the ages of 12 and 15 should be offered a first dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine to reduce potential transmission in schools. When asked if ministers would consider a winter lockdown if Covid-19 cases increase, the prime minister’s official spokesperson told reporters: We are in a very different place from where we were before when d ‘other lockdowns have been introduced, thanks to the success of our vaccination program and other things like therapeutic treatments for the coronavirus. We would never consider such measures as a last resort and we will define in more detail tomorrow what our approach will be if we see a significant increase in the number of cases. Passports for vaccines, which have faced opposition from Tory MPs and Labor MPs, will not be part of the plan. The decision not to apply passports means measures in England deviate from those in Scotland, where a motion to introduce them was passed in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, while a decision is expected in Wales next week . For a summary of North East politics and regional affairs direct to your inbox, go here to sign up for the free Northern Agenda newsletter

