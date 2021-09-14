Ambassador Qin Gang Attends Virtual Welcome Event Hosted By USCBC Embassy Of The People’s Republic Of China In United States Of America

On September 13, 2021, Ambassador Qin Gang attended the virtual welcome event organized by the US-China Business Council. USCBC President Tom Linebarger, President Craig Allen and some members of the Board of Directors attended this event.

USCBC welcomed Ambassador Qin to take office and expressed his commitment to China-US friendly exchanges and bilateral economic cooperation.

Ambassador Qin praised the significant contributions USCBC has made to maintaining and promoting China-US economic cooperation over a long period. He said that on September 10, President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden spoke by phone, and President Xi told President Biden that when China and the United States cooperate, the two countries and the world will would benefit; when China and the United States clash, the two countries and the world will suffer. Establishing the relationship well is not optional, but something that we must do and do well. President Xis’ words show China’s sincerity in pursuing healthy and stable Sino-US relations. My mission here is to work with the American side and make sure we deliver. I look forward to working with all of you to this end, and I would like to speak to you and listen to you and listen to you, so that we can defend and promote the common interests of China and the United States.

Ambassador Qin said the Chinese economy enjoys good momentum and bright prospects. Since the start of this year, it has maintained a sustained and upward trend. In the first six months, it recorded an annual growth of 12.7%. Foreign trade increased by 27.1% and paid foreign investment increased by 28.7%. According to the IMF, China’s contribution to global economic growth will exceed 1/4 over the next five years. China will continue to be the source of confidence, growth and hope for global economic recovery in the post-pandemic era. China’s high-quality development into the new stage and for a new paradigm will provide a larger market for foreign investors, including US companies.

Ambassador Qin pointed out that President Xi Jinping stressed that China is committed to promoting high-level openness, protecting property rights and intellectual property rights, and making our policies more transparent and predictable. . China will build a world-class, market-oriented, law-based business environment. China has shortened the list of denials of access to foreign investment for four consecutive years. The last list contains only 33 items. For areas outside the list, domestic and foreign investments are treated on an equal footing. When China joined the WTO, China pledged to open 100 service sectors, and now it’s committed to 22 other sectors. So far, we have removed all foreign ownership caps on manufacturing and agriculture, and the opening up of the service sector, including the financial industry, is also accelerating. Several days ago, President Xi Jinping announced that we will expand the negative list of trade in services across the country, explore the development of national demonstration areas for innovative development of trade in services, and establish the Beijing Stock Exchange for support the development of innovation. SME oriented.

Ambassador Qin pointed out that reform and opening up is like crossing the river smelling the stones. New problems will arise in the development of a market economy, but not all are foreseen. When new problems arise, we must try to solve them with new solutions. Chinese government policies and measures must define what is allowed and what is not, and create a fair and law-based market environment. This will make our policies more predictable. At the same time, the Chinese government will conduct an in-depth study and seek the opinions of the people before introducing a new policy.

Ambassador Qin said that according to the latest USCBC investigation, the uncertainties caused by the difficulties and challenges facing China-US relations have been of greatest concern to the US business community. If we compare Sino-US relations to a giant ship, then economic and trade cooperation has been its ballast and its propeller. When the ship is sailing against strong winds and huge waves, we have to add more force to the ballast and the propeller. Regarding concerns about uncertainties in Sino-US relations, what I can offer is certainty on the Chinese side. The Chinese economy is promising, its market potential is enormous and its opening door will only open more widely. China will continue to welcome US companies to explore the Chinese market. To be frank, the difficulties and uncertainties in Sino-US trade and trade cooperation do not come from the Chinese side. I hope the US side will meet China halfway, follow the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, and make serious efforts to improve Sino-US relations.

Ambassador Qin said that in sincerity, China has faithfully implemented the agreement despite the pandemic and made positive progress in strengthening IPR protection and expanding market access. agricultural products and the financial sector. At the same time, China has eliminated market-based tariffs on imports from the United States to facilitate trade. However, since the deal went into effect, the United States has continued to impose sanctions and restrictions on China, including putting more than 900 Chinese entities on various restriction lists. This directly affected the ability and willingness of Chinese companies to buy from the United States and negatively impacted the implementation of the agreement. The American business community is concerned about China’s future tariff exclusion policy. Recently, US media reported that the Biden administration was considering launching a Section 301 investigation into China’s subsidies. Neither the Section 301 investigations nor the tariff war worked. The American business community should be aware of this from firsthand experience. It is hoped that the necessary conditions and atmosphere can be created for the implementation of the phase one agreement and bilateral economic and trade exchanges, rather than making matters worse.

Ambassador Qin reiterated his commitment as Chinese Ambassador to the United States to act as a bridge and link between the two countries and to work intensively with the American business community to be a good listener and help, in order to defend and promote the common interests of China and the US.

Ambassador Qin also presented the development and policies of related industries in China and had in-depth discussions with USCBC board members on issues of common interest.