PM Modi, President Biden and over 100 world leaders to address UNGA in person next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will address the UN General Debate in person next week, as more than 100 heads of state and government arrive in New York to attend the annual session of the high-level General Assembly, which had gone virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi will address world leaders from the iconic United Nations General Assembly Hall on the morning of September 25, a day after attending the Quad Leaders Summit in Washington DC hosted by Biden on September 24.

Modi, Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga will attend the Quadrilateral Framework Leaders’ Summit in Washington and “review progress made since their first virtual summit on March 12, 2021 and discuss regional issues of common concern , “, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.



Modi will address the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25. needs of the planet, respect human rights and revitalize the United Nations, ”the statement from the MEA reads.

According to the second provisional list of speakers for the General Assembly, around 109 heads of state and government will address the general debate in person and around 60 will deliver speeches through pre-recorded video statements.

Biden will travel to New York to deliver his first address to the 193-member General Assembly as US president. The United States has traditionally been the second speaker after Brazil in the general debate, which will take place this year from September 21 to 27.

The Afghan diplomat is listed as the last speaker on the last day of the general debate. Currently, the Afghan envoy to the UN is Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai, who was appointed by former President Ashraf Ghani as Kabul’s envoy to the UN in June 2021. The Taliban interim government in power has yet to make any submissions challenging Isaczai’s powers.

Diplomats from Myanmar and Guinea are also listed to speak on behalf of their countries on the final day of the debate. However, following the coup in Myanmar, its military leadership said the country’s ambassador to the UN Kyaw Moe Tun had been sacked and they wanted Aung Thurein to replace him.

In response to a question on who should represent Myanmar at the UNGA, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that “this is a matter that is strictly in the hands of the Credentials Committee and , of course, we will respect what the Member States decide in the Credentials Committee or possibly, if necessary, in the General Assembly. This is an area where the Secretariat has no power.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas are among the world leaders who will address the session in person.

The 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly will begin on Tuesday. Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid will chair the one-year session.

Modi last addressed the United Nations General Assembly session in 2019. Last year, world leaders submitted pre-recorded video statements for the United Nations General Assembly session in September , with heads of state and government unable to physically attend the annual gathering due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

It was the first time in the UN’s 75-year history that the high-level session went virtual. Also this year, the option has remained open for world leaders to send pre-recorded statements, as the pandemic continues to rage in several countries around the world.

Other events during the 76th session of the General Assembly are the meeting to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Program of Action on September 22, the Energy Dialogue convened by the UN Secretary-General Guterres on September 24 and plenary meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, September 28.

Guterres and UK Prime Minister Johnson will hold an informal, closed-door roundtable with a small but representative group of heads of state and government on the sidelines of the General Assembly on September 20.