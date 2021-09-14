Behind TNI-Polri’s plan to move to the new national capital





Tribunnews.com reporter Vincentius Jyestha TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA The Covid-19 pandemic had stalled the plan to move the new state capital (IKN). President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has never raised the IKN issue for almost two years. However, recently Jokowi assured that the project to move the new IKN will continue. This was conveyed by Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto after Jokowi received representatives of heads of associations in economic and trade fields at the State Palace, Jakarta on Wednesday (08/09/2021). “It was transmitted by the president regarding the construction of the new capital, whose plans will continue to be implemented,” Airlangga said on Wednesday (08/09/2021). Meanwhile, Bappenas Bappenas national or regional development deputy Rudy Soeprihadi Prawiradinata said the TNI and Polri institutions would be the first to be moved to East Kalimantan in 2023. Ensuring regional security was cited as the main reason these two institutions moved first. “This is a preparatory study, right? The transfer is not until 2023, the first to move is the TNI-Polri to ensure security. We are in August 2024 (a state ceremony), we are already So we have to prioritize once again, the important thing is that the government can come forward. It’s the preparation, “said Rudy. It’s just that Rudi pointed out that whether or not the plan works will depend on existing conditions, such as the handling of Covid-19 and economic recovery, including the ratification of the bill regarding the relocation of the capital of the State (RUU IKN). Read also : Ahmad Basarah: the capital relocation plan must be closed by the PPHN TNI-Polri considered the most ready

