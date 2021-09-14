PA 212 Choose to keep your distance from PAN and Soetrisno Bachir

Merdeka.com – The name of the Chairman of the Honorary Council of the National Mandate Party (PAN) Soetrisno Bachir has been proposed to be minister in the cabinet of the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). PAN President Zulkifli Hasan admitted that he proposed Soetrisno to President Jokowi because he considered his figure to be fair because he had been a winning team in the presidential election.

The news that the name of Soetrisno was proposed by PAN as minister also reached the ears of the general chairman of the 212 Alumni Brotherhood or PA 212, Slamet Maarif. Slamet called out Soetrisno’s name as one of the top PAN cadres who was proposed to be Indonesia’s forward cabinet minister.

“I heard that some of the best PAN cadres have been proposed besides the PAN chairman, because the PAN chairman will focus on growing the Party,” Slamet said when contacted by merdeka. com, Tuesday (9/14).

However, Slamet admitted that he had never communicated directly with Soetrisno Bachir. He also did not respond when asked Soetrisno Bachir as a figure funding Action 212.

However, Slamet stressed that if Soetrisno was elected from the ranks of Indonesia’s forward cabinet, PA 212 would keep its distance from the PAN. Because it was a decision with the scholars.

“We still adhere to ijtima ulema 4 to keep our distance from leaders and their coalitions. Thus, when the PAN officially forms a coalition with the entry of Pak Soetrisno Bachir, the PA 212 will keep our distance from the PAN ”, he declared.

Even so, Slamet explained that the PA 212 always opens the door to exchanging ideas with anyone. It is for the good of the nation and the people.

“For the sake of the nation and the Muslims,” Slamet said.

Even so, he felt that the affairs of ministerial posts were in the decision of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Including if Soetrisno who was asked to become a minister.

According to him, Soetrisno is an experienced personality in business and politics in the country. He hopes that if he is elected minister, Soetrisno will be entrusted with the nation and the religion.

“God willing, he is a good, professional and experienced person, so let us just pray that he will be trustworthy and bring benefits to the nation and to the religion,” he concluded. .

PAN presents Soetrisno Bachir as Minister

For information, the president of the National Mandate Party (PAN) Zulkifli Hasan admitted having proposed the name of the president of the Honorary Council of the PAN Soetrisno Bachir to the president Joko Widodo as minister. According to Zulkifli, Soetrisno is the right person if Jokowi asks PAN cadres as ministers because he was once a winning team in the presidential election.

“Again, this is out of the ordinary, we don’t offer it. Indeed, during a meeting, I said this because there was a PAN Honorary Council whose name was Mas Tris (Soetrisno Bachir) who was the successful team of Pak Jokowi, formerly the president. of KEIN, ”said Zulkifli quoted on Karni Ilyas’ YouTube channel. Club, Monday (13/8).

However, in 2018, PAN’s top politician Soetrisno Bachir pledged not to support outgoing presidential and vice-presidential candidates Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and KH. Ma’ruf Amin of 2019 presidential election. Because, he said, Soetrisno Bachir was one of the personalities who advised the PAN not to support Jokowi in the 2019 presidential election.

said the chairman of the National Mandate Party (PAN) DPP Yandri Susanto.

“Mas Tris was even the first to suggest to PAN not to support Pak Jokowi. At that time there might have been some people from PAN who were still arguing with Pak Jokowi, right. that Mas Tris has a strong personal commitment. He will. not able to withdraw his own words, “Yandri told the Parliament complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Thursday (13/9).

Soetrisno Bachir asks the PAN not to support Jokowi

Yandri said Soetrisno Bachir felt disappointed because since DKI Jakarta, Pilkada had never been invited by Jokowi to attend the meeting. Especially after action 212, where Soetrisno helped the participants in the action consume.

“He (Soetrisno Bachir) is very disappointed with Jokowi as he has never been involved since the events of 212. So he expressed his disappointment to Pak Jokowi. When I was not invited back to the cabinet, I didn’t have time to meet one or the other, ”he said.

“It was because I helped consume the 212 demo that I was hostile to the palace. He said that. So if today there is an announcement that Mas Tris is joining Jokowi, I’m sure that he won’t lick his own saliva, “he said. .

Previously, Jokowi-Ma’ruf (TKN) national campaign team vice-chairman Arsul Sani had hinted that another cadre of the Prabowo-Sandiaga coalition would join his camp. Unmitigated, his position is that of Chairman of PAN’s advisory board.

“From the PD (Democratic Party) it was broadcast. If it is from the PAN, God willing, Soetrisno Bachir and his friends will continue to support Pak Jokowi,” Arsul said during his confirmation on Tuesday (9/11 ). (mdk / gil)