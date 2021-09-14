And after Narendra Modi? Gujarat’s chief ministers fall short of its legacy

Unlike Narendra Modi, who held the leadership position for over 12 years, Anandiben Patel and Vijay Rupani resigned before the end of their terms.

In a sudden move, Gujarat’s chief minister Vijay Rupani resigned on Saturday, becoming the fifth chief minister to step down from the top post in a BJP-ruled state in six months.

Rupani’s exit came after leading the state for five years and 36 days, and with just over a year before the assembly elections.

With his departure, first-term MP Bhupendra Patel was sworn in on Monday as chief minister of Gujarat.

Aged 59, unanimously elected Sunday as head of the BJP legislative party, he was sworn in as 17th chief minister of state by Governor Acharya Devvrat in a simple ceremony in Ahmedabad.

However, the exit of Rupanis and the appointment of Patels to the high post raises a question: will Gujarat ever see a chief minister like Narendra Modi?

Rupani is the second chief minister of the state not to complete his term. In 2016, former chief minister Anandiben Patel made way for Rupani, just months before the state voted for a new assembly.

Anandiben Patel in Vijay Rupani

Anandiben Patel succeeded Narendra Modi as 15th Chief Minister after the latter was elected Prime Minister of India in 2014.

When she was sworn in in May 2014, she became the state’s first female chief minister.

During her tenure as chief minister, some of the biggest challenges she faced were the Patidar quota turmoil and the subsequent defeat of the BJP in the district and Taluka Panchayat polls. Patel admitted that she too faced several challenges during her tenure, but maintained that no leader can have the luxury of a smooth sail.

In fact, marking her second year in office, she had written on her blog: “Achieving the aspirations of 6.5 crore people is a daunting task, and we all achieve it with a sensitivity and determination that grows stronger with each passing. . daytime.”

However, in August 2016, shortly before the state’s election was held, Patel decided to step down, saying it was time for new leaders to take over.

She was in office for two years out of her five-year tenure and many believed her exit was due to pressure from senior BJP leadership, due to the party’s loss of ground in the state.

His exit paved the way for Vijay Rupani, the discreet man of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. By the time of his ascension, he had just fought for his first Assembly election in 2014, winning an indirect vote from Rajkot West.

Experts had said his elevation to the highest office was seen as recognition of the Jain community, which the state government had granted minority status.

In 2017, he was back in the chair of the chief minister after surviving the tenure factor and a violent quota shaking by the Patidars.

However, many had noted that Modi had pulled out all the stops during the campaign for the state ballot in 2017. The BJP managed to win the state with 99 seats out of the 182 members of the assembly.

And then the shoe fell on Saturday, when Rupani also announced his resignation, 15 months before the state went to the polls.

According to sources, the party was not so confident of facing the upcoming elections in Gujarat under his leadership. Moreover, Rupani is not considered the most dynamic face.

The BJP under Rupani also reportedly faced the heat over the management of the COVID-19[female[feminine situation and the party felt some anger in urban areas.

Incidentally, Rupani was also chosen as chief minister in the same way 15 months before the 2017 parliamentary elections in the state, replacing Anandiben Patel.

What drives this strategy?

The state before Anandiben Patel and Vijay Rupani had stable governance under Narendra Modi for over 12 years.

Experts say that one of the main reasons the state has seen political upheaval is that no other head of state has been able to match Modi’s absolute leadership style.

According to political scientist Jatin Desai, who spoke with the BBC, Patel and Rupani were constantly compared to Modi and fell short of expectations.

“Modi has never faced any challenges – both in the state and from the central leadership of the BJP – during his tenure in the state. He was able to forge an image of himself as a pro-development leader. and no other politician has been able to compete with that, “he told the BBC.

However, some other experts are of the opinion that he changed his prime minister twice to prevent another leader from becoming important in his home state.

Hari Desai, who has followed Gujarat politics for decades, said the prime minister wanted to protect his heritage in Gujarat.

Another analyst noted that Gujarat’s chief ministers had largely held office since May 2014, when Modi moved to the Center. K Kailashnathan, Modis’ confidante in the office of the chief minister of Gujarat, who has won six extensions since 2014, led the administration in consultation with Delhi.

Surprise candidate

Bhupendra Patel as CM, legislator for the first time, surprised analysts. The 59-year-old is an MP for Ghatlodia constituency in 2017. But experts say it is a calculated decision.

Patel is a Patidar, which is a politically influential community. The Patels have traditionally voted for the BJP. But reports say the group has recently been angry with the party for its lack of government representation.

Will Modi-Shah’s experience with Patel work? Next year’s Assembly elections will provide the answer.

With contributions from agencies