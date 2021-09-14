PM Imran to make history as 2021 Musharraf: Marriyum





ISLAMABAD:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb censored the government for banning media from covering the joint session of parliament, claiming Prime Minister Imran Khan would enter the history as a “dictator” because of his “desperate gagging of the media”. ”Through the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA).

In a statement, the PML-N leader reiterated that party chairman Shehbaz Sharif had pledged to block the bill by standing side by side with the fraternity of journalists. She described the PMDA as a “draconian law” introduced by the “fascist government”.

Earlier, to protest the government’s plan to demolish the legislation at the joint session of Parliament, Marriyum, with former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other opposition lawmakers, joined the fraternity of journalists outside the Parliament.

Meanwhile, the PML-N chairman and other opposition parliamentarians vehemently protested against the law inside parliament. They were holding signs with slogans against what they called “autocratic law”.

Shehbaz said no stakeholder had been consulted on the “black law”, affirming his determination to challenge it. “I will not allow this to be imposed on the country by harassment,” he added.

Speaking at the journalists’ protest, Marriyum entered the PTI-led government and echoed Shehbaz. “This imposed government will not be allowed to impose this law at any cost. Such black actions by this government will again stain the already disfigured and tainted face of the fascist government of Imran, ”she declared.

“Such repressive actions will not change the fate of the nation that was doomed after being handed over to corrupt and incompetent PTI looters,” she said, adding that it would not bring down the prices of sugar, flour, electricity, gas. , medicines or daily essentials. She said if this “tyrannical government” believed it would succeed in gaining public approval by “gagging, censoring and silencing” the media, it is gravely mistaken.

The former information minister also criticized the government for limiting the presence of media staff in the cafeteria. She said Prime Minister Imran’s actions rekindled the legacy of former dictator Pervez Musharraf. “By banning journalists from exercising their legal professional responsibilities, Imran had become the Musharraf of 2021,” she said.

“In addition to other shameful accolades, Imran Khan had now earned the title of the first person to ban journalists from entering the joint session. Those responsible for regularly covering parliamentary sessions were also banned, ”she added.

Marriyum said the prime minister would be remembered as “the embodiment of fascism and dictatorial rule”.

