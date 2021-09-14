Does Boris Johnson play favorites with the mayors of the metro?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester, July 27, 2019 | Alamy

England’s metro mayors have been at the forefront of a new governance landscape. They talk to Georgina Bailey about the future of town halls and the impact their parties have on their capacities.

The UK is one of the most politically (and fiscally) centralized countries in the OECD. When the government’s white paper on decentralization in English (expected earlier this year) was incorporated into its ‘leveling up’ proposals (expected this fall), many questioned whether the will to tackle this problem was not put on the back burner. At the time, the government said it remained “committed to delegating power to people and places across the country.”

But the UK decentralization landscape has always been complicated. It is widely accepted that an English Parliament, like the Scottish and Welsh Parliaments and the Assembly of Northern Ireland, will not take place – England having 84.5% of the UK’s population – United, most believe that a federal system would be unbalanced. English regional parliaments also seem unlikely.

Instead, England’s response to decentralization has been the creation of metro mayors. But with inconsistent powers and uncertainty over how they might develop, what is the role of these mayors in British politics?

Andrew Carter, managing director of the Center for Cities, says: “The ambitions of the Labor government in 1997 regarding Welsh devolution and Scottish devolution were mainly about democracy, representation and recognition of the nation – there was no real economic plan.

In contrast, when George Osborne started working on devolution in English in 2014, Carter said it “was mostly about economic development, not democracy or representation in a more philosophical sense … that’s why devolution literally looks like what it is, and why mayors have or don’t have certain powers. Currently, most powers are focused on adult skills and economic recovery.

Osborne told The House that while rebalancing the economy was a key goal of English decentralization, strengthening democracy and economic development are “two sides of the same coin. Often, in order to bring economic growth to a region, you need to have the support of the local community ”, ie metro mayors with“ real power ”and“ real responsibility ”. .

Although the powers of each mayor differ depending on their region’s agreements with the government, all are responsible for developing strategies to develop the economy of their urban region and have some control over housing and skills budgets. adults. Almost all of them have powers relating to transportation, although the scale differs. Tracy Brabin in West Yorkshire (the only female mayor) and Andy Burnham in Greater Manchester are police and crime commissioners for their regions; by Burnham (photo below with Steve Rotheram in 2017) the mandate also includes health care and social services.

However, many metro mayors who spoke to The housee describe their role as broader than that suggested by their formal powers: they are the public champions of their region, with the ability to bring people together to drive improvement and investment.

While some subway mayors think mayors should prove they can work effectively with what they have before asking for more power, most agree with Osborne that more power should be delegated; The Center for Cities poll earlier this year found that 83% of subway mayor voters were also in favor of further devolution of power.

Mayors as an institution are also increasingly popular: turnout in the 2021 municipal elections increased compared to 2017, with average turnout up six points to 33.8%. However, Center for Cities also found that although three-quarters of people knew they had an underground mayor before the May election, name recognition ranged from 7% in the west of England to 63%. in Greater Manchester.

What I am complaining about is that the government claims there is no favoritism towards conservative regions

Dan Jarvis, Mayor of South Yorkshire and Chairman of the M10 Group, said: “While mayors are still a relatively new innovation – and I have always described it as a process, not an event – recent events including during the pandemic and the lockdown, made the value of regional representation a reality. I think the mayors are here to stay. The question now is how we can build on the existing arrangements and provide not only greater resources, but also increased powers, so that they can be much more transformative in terms of the work they do. “

One of Jarvis’ frustrations is that mayors’ political allegiance influences these mayors’ access to government – a view shared by Steve Rotheram in the Liverpool City area.

Rotheram says, “I’m not necessarily going to complain about favoritism towards conservative regions. What I am complaining about is that the government claims that there is no favoritism towards the Conservative regions. He gives the example of green investing in Tees Valley and the West Midlands, although his region already has green industries and resources to develop.

Ben Houchen (photo below with Boris Johnson in 2019), the conservative mayor of Tees Valley, agrees he has better access but insists it is the appetite of individual mayors to forge relationships with the center. “Do I have better access to senior government ministers and secretaries of state and number 10 than Andy Burnham?” Yes of course. That’s the nature of politics, but that doesn’t mean Andy doesn’t have that access either. I just know Andy isn’t trying to use this access as much as he probably could. Would he ever have the same access as me? It would be nonsense to say he could do that.

Ahead of the summer, Houchen said he spoke to “either Boris Johnson or someone directly in the prime minister’s office once every two weeks, maybe once a week”. In contrast, Rotheram says they have only met on a few occasions.

As the Prime Minister pledged to meet with mayors [before the May elections], he never kept this commitment

When the May election left the Conservatives with just two tube mayors versus seven for Labor (London’s Sadiq Khan is part of the M10, but is not classified as a tube mayor), there were rumors around of Westminster that Johnson had been pushed back from more and more mayors, especially after high-profile public battles with Burnham over Covid backing.

Jarvis describes M10’s relationship with the government as “a bit like unrequited love; all mayors are very keen to engage with senior ministers and [enjoy] this close working relationship with the government. But it was frustrating. As the Prime Minister pledged to meet with mayors [before the May elections], he never kept that commitment… But we urgently need to meet with the Prime Minister to discuss how we can restore the relationship.

Street, he says, is very collegial and helps Labor mayors gain access to government. Houchen rarely attends M10 meetings.

Houchen says the M10 is a “talking shop that does nothing” and that it “will continue to focus on creating jobs and investment for Teesside while others sit and talk.”

“I am not elected to do Burnham’s or Rotherham’s work for them,” he says. “It’s rare that the challenges we face and the solutions we need are the same as those in Birmingham or Manchester. “

Houchen said the Prime Minister had not abandoned metro mayors and their notoriety could play another role, as a counterweight to prominent nationalist voices elsewhere in the UK.

He says, “You have people like Nicola Sturgeon representing the Scottish people and therefore giving themselves a platform that they are the only voice outside of Westminster that has an alternate point of view… But [with metro mayors] you are creating, not necessarily voices that support the government, as it is obvious that Andy Burnham does not support the government, but a rebuttal to this very harsh Scottish model of independence from the SNP. “

Jarvis also envisions a role for mayors in preserving the union. “Mayors have a vital role to play in renewing our democracy, addressing the disillusionment that so many people have with our politics,” he says. “There is a fragility in the UK right now, there are all kinds of pressures to separate the UK. Decentralization and the work of English mayors in terms of strengthening our economy and strengthening our relations with the rest of the country have a really important role to play.

It remains to be seen whether new metro mayors will feature in the Leveling Up white paper. But five years after their existence, mayors are certainly making their mark.

