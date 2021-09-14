Alvi advises opposition to recognize PTI government’s achievements – Journal





ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi addresses joint session of parliament on Monday White Star

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi told the opposition on Monday that the country was going through industrial growth and prosperity that could not be stopped by protests and demonstrations.

Shout but accept the reality that the country is going down the path of industrial growth, the president said, responding to opposition protests and shouting during his speech at a joint session of parliament.

The opposition launched slogans as the president began his address to the National Assembly, surrounded the podium with President Asad Qaisars, and then boycotted the session.

Opposition leaders, including Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, not only staged a protest inside from home, but also joined the media demonstration in front of Parliament.

Opposition leaders wave slogans during presidential speech and boycott joint session

The president in his speech highlighted what he called the successes and achievements of the government due to its cautious policies during the three years of his five-year tenure.

Earlier, the sitting of both chambers of parliament was scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, but due to complaints by a PTI parliamentarian, the time was postponed to 4 p.m.

For the first time in the country’s parliamentary history, the secretariat of the National Assembly closed the press gallery, banning journalists from covering the session.

Thanks to the cautious policies of the government, Pakistan has made significant progress in various fields including economy, human and social development, information technology, foreign policy and defense, said President Alvi.

He mentioned an increase in exports from $ 23.7 billion in fiscal year 2019-20 to $ 25.3 billion in 2020-21, with historic worker remittances recorded at $ 29.4 billion. , the dynamism of the stock market, improved ease of doing business and increased investor confidence as some of the achievements of governments.

The President said that with an 18% growth in revenue collection recorded at Rs4,732bn in 2020-2021, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) recorded an increase of Rs160bn in collection over target. in the first two months of the current fiscal year. .

He said that with the record selling and buying of 2.21 billion shares in a single session in May 2021 alone, the Pakistani stock market has achieved the distinction of best market in Asia and fourth in the world. world.

President Alvi said Pakistan, which scored 28 points for improvement in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking two years ago, has also gained the confidence of foreign investors with an increase in 60% of the Business Confidence Index (BCI) in a survey conducted by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Foreign Investors. Improvements in labor revenue collection and remittances indicate complete confidence in government policies, he added.

Women’s rights

The government, President Alvi said, had passed laws to protect the rights of special people and women as well as to eliminate sex crimes, adding that unfortunately some cases of sex crimes have been reported in different parts of the country, but the government passed legislation to curb the evil that needed to be imposed.

He said denial of property rights to women was still prevalent in parts of the country, which was unfortunate for a Muslim country as Allah Almighty had guided the followers in detail on the matter. He urged society, especially the ulama, to play their role in raising awareness and combating these traditions.

President Alvi said that given the risks posed by global warming in Pakistan, Imran Khan started the Billion Tree Tsunami project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and later 10 billion Tree Tsunami nationwide, as well as the Clean and Green Pakistan program. , to help get the country out of the challenge.

Electoral reforms

Regarding the democratic system, the president said electoral reforms were essential and could not be carried out in the uproar. He said the electronic voting machine would ensure transparency, voter privacy and quick results, as it also featured a counter to calculate votes. Moreover, the government is also taking measures like i-voting to grant the right to vote to Pakistanis overseas.

India and Kashmir

Speaking about the government’s foreign policy, President Alvi said India has committed genocide against the Kashmiri people and is targeting Indian Muslim minorities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who called himself Ambassador of Kashmir, exposed the true face of India to the world. Pakistan has always strived to maintain friendly ties with the world, which was also manifested by the Prime Minister in his inaugural address, but this was interpreted as a weakness of Pakistan by India, he said. he adds.

In addition, he said, Pakistan’s gesture to release the Indian pilot captured in 2019 was also seen as the country’s weakness.

President Alvi called on India to end its atrocities in occupied Kashmir and to comply with United Nations resolutions.

He assured the people of Kashmir that Pakistan is committed to its position and thanked China, Turkey, Iran and Azerbaijan for supporting Pakistan’s position on the issue. The fascist ideology of the RSS is a threat to regional peace and India has also been implicated in sponsoring terrorism in the region, he added.

Mr Alvi said the repeated incidents of uranium sales were fatal to regional security, but unfortunately the global media was silent on the issue.

Afghanistan

The president said Prime Minister Imran Khan had called for a political settlement in Afghanistan and opposed the military solution, adding that even after decades of war and spending billions of dollars, peace could not be reestablished in Afghanistan.

Calling the Taliban’s announcement an encouraging amnesty, he urged the global community not to embarrass the Afghan people, rather to make efforts to avoid humanitarian and economic crises.

Pakistan has generously hosted 3.5 to 4 million Afghan refugees on its soil for decades. The countries that had championed the cause of human rights did not even accept refugees and let them drown in the Mediterranean.

The president said different regional forums such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should be used to promote regional ties. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said, would further strengthen ties between regional economies.

He said Pakistan attached high priority to its relations with China, which had played a vital role in Pakistan’s economic development and prosperity.

Expressing his confidence, the president said that the evil designs of some elements in the region to undermine these tried links were doomed to failure. I would like to remind India that the bonds of friendship between Pakistan and China will further develop, he added.

President Alvi paid rich tributes to the sacrifices made by the armed forces, law enforcement, civilian forces and the nation who together defeated the scourge of terrorism.

He stressed the need to discourage the trend of fake news which he said has caused destruction in the world.

The opposition protests

The opposition staged a protest demonstration inside the National Assembly when the president began his speech. Opposition members carrying signs were waving slogans like Go Niazi go, Atta chor, chinee chor, media restrictions are not acceptable, etc.

They also went to the speakers’ platform and waved slogans so that the president could not concentrate on his speech. The opposition later boycotted the session and joined journalists protesting media restrictions outside Parliament.

Posted in Dawn, le 14 September 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1646257

