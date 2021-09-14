Will he or will he not? Why Trumps tease in 2024 suits him so well | Donald trump





The date of Saturday, October 9, 2021 could go down in political history. Or at least that’s what Donald Trump would have you believe.

That night, Trump will hold a rally in Iowa, the famous launching pad for U.S. presidential candidates, the state that comes first in the major party selection process and already attracts potential candidates to the party. Republican nomination in 2024.

Trump’s ability to draw noisy crowds will only fuel speculation that, despite his first term ending in defeat and shame, the 75-year-old intends to get revenge by taking over the White House in the Democrat Joe Biden.

No one knows if this is true – maybe not even Trump himself. But the teasing on 2024 works very well for Trump on several levels. This keeps him relevant as a dominant figure in the Republican Party. He maintains the cash flow of donors who are still dedicated to his cause. And that flatters an ego that still craves fame and being the center of attention.

Look, he’s a guy his whole life who made headlines, said Henry Olsen, senior researcher at the Center for Ethics and Public Policy think tank. One thing he learned is that nothing he’s been through with the front page of The New York Post or The Apprentice or his books has equaled the constant attention you get from being an international political figure.

It is hardly surprising that Trump, perhaps the most unorthodox president in American history, embraces one of the most unorthodox post-presidencies, avoiding philanthropic works or the presidential libraries that have occupied those that have occupied them. preceded him.

From his estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, Trump pauses golf to post statements via email (he’s been banned from social media), give interviews to right-wing media, and attend rallies. campaign style in the battlefield states, all venomously attacking his successor and falsely claiming he was the real winner of the 2020 election.

At rallies, when politicians or Republican supporters urge him to run again to right this perceived injustice, he keeps the prospect in turmoil by neither accepting nor ruling it out. He is also showing his political muscles by supporting pro-Trump candidates in various congressional races.

Such interventions would have less weight if he formally withdraws from the race. So would its email blitz soliciting donations from its affiliated political action committees. Trump raised more than $ 100 million in the first half of this year, a number unheard of for a former president. It comfortably outperformed all of the other Republicans on WinRed, the party’s primary portal for online donations.

Olsen, author of The Working Class Republican, said: If he said I’m not interested in 2024, whatever influence he wants to exert, that would be a dead letter. His real power comes from his ability to plausibly say, I could be president again, so I think that certainly helps him maintain all the influence he has.

He added: I’m sure it helps him fundraise. Certainly, if you are one of the 5 or 10 million people who love everything he says and maybe gave him money in the past, the fact that he is the next president certainly encourages you to make more small donations.

Trump supporters at the Cullman rally. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Trump is keeping a close eye on the 2024 gossip and, although his wife Melania would have little appetite for a return to the White House, is more than happy to fan the flames. Earlier this month, his camp emailed the results of a 2024 Republican presidential primary poll by Emerson that showed Trump at 67%, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 10% and former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley at 7%.

Anecdotal evidence from the Trump rallies suggests that DeSantis, who ape Trump’s hostility to the media, poses the greatest electoral threat. While most supporters remain fiercely loyal to the former president, it will sometimes be said that they would like to see him pass the torch to DeSantis.

Critics believe this trend could spur Trump’s recent wave of activity. Tara Setmayer, former Republican communications director at Capitol Hill, said: Ron DeSantis’ rise to prominence is a direct threat to Trump’s relevance. It’s no coincidence that you see Ron DeSantis constantly on Fox News.

Setmayer, senior adviser to the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group, added: Trump views Ron DeSantis as a direct threat to his popularity and to his home state of Florida. Trump is a master of communications and marketing and he understands when a brand goes stale, so he has to keep saying and doing things that make him relevant.

The uncertainty makes life difficult for other Republicans considering a race. Trump’s allies, who continue to push the lie of a stolen election, are working to create an air of inevitability around his appointment.

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan was recently recorded in an undercover video saying: President Trump, he’s going to run again. I know it. I spoke to him yesterday. He’s about to announce after all this madness in Afghanistan. Jason Miller, senior advisor to the Trumps 2020 campaign, told Cheddar that the chance of Trump showing up again is between 99 and 100 percent.

However, there are still many obstacles in the way of Trump’s bold political comeback. He would be 78 by the time of the next election (although Biden is even older). He has been indicted twice and may still be the subject of investigations over his role in inciting the insurgency at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on January 6.

Trump’s loss of power now robs him, his family and his business of the legal protections he enjoyed while in the White House. This summer, New York prosecutors filed criminal charges against his real estate company, the Trump Organization, and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, over an alleged tax scheme dating back to 2005.

But that, too, could provide a reason for Trump to keep the prospect of another presidential bid alive, based on the hope that the Justice Department would hesitate to be seen as leading politically motivated prosecutions in an atmosphere of bitter partisanship. Such a move would certainly provoke howls of Republican indignation.

At its root, however, some observers suspect that the “will-il will-he” dilemma simply has to do with Trump’s insatiable desire to be talked about.

Kurt Bardella, a Democratic adviser to the Congressional Campaign Committee who believes Trump will run, said: First and foremost, Donald Trump has an unhealthy need to be the center of attention. He is driven by pure ego and narcissism and running for president satisfies many of his needs. Win, lose or draw, just to be the center of attention and be relevant.

We’ve seen throughout his life that when you sum it up, everything he does is about it. Nothing burns him more than when he sees people like Ron DeSantis being labeled as the next Donald Trump. I think he thinks the last chapter hasn’t been written yet and he’s not ready to turn the page or let someone else, for that matter, turn the page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/sep/14/trump-2024-white-house-republican-party

