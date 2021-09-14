Boris Johnson takes companies for granted at his peril





It would be far too generous of the Conservatives to pretend that we are just starting to learn this lesson after the pandemic. For over a decade now, under three prime ministers, the Conservative Party has managed to rack up many examples outside of times of emergency of taking business for granted. From soda taxes to the proposed calorie count, the expectation of companies to fix Britain’s complex health concerns has paved the way for stealth taxes and more onerous regulation. Outdated business rates, which land many employers with a disproportionate tax bill, might as well be an accepted feature of the economy, given that there is so little will to change it. The pandemic has exposed a growing rift between conservatives and the corporate world, but by no means marked the start of separation. This makes Johnson’s love bombing of the private sector in his speeches even more squeaky. Just a few months ago, in local elections, Johnson praised the power of the private sector and the free market for its role in providing us with working vaccines to deal with the Covid crisis. He’s right, of course. Private and non-profit companies achieved a spectacular medical feat last year, creating vaccines that have helped turn Covid-19 from a dangerous threat to a virus we can live with. Yet the payoff, it seems, is higher taxes for businesses, so we can continue to pour money into an unreformed public health service, known for its poor performance around the world. That seems to be the larger message to business: keep performing, so we can take more. This does not inspire harmony between the private and public sectors, but rather a top-down approach in which UK businesses are treated by politicians like a magic money tree. The government’s new assumption appears to be that businesses will always perform well and always pay. It is terribly myopic and dangerous too. As Johnson has taught us all, a compelling story doesn’t guarantee action. The desire of companies to perform well when burdened with increasingly high taxes and an interventionist state is no guarantee that they will. Kate Andrews is Economic Correspondent at The Spectator

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2021/09/14/boris-johnson-takes-businesses-granted-peril/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos