110 IN THE SHADOW: Presidents Biden and Xi talk on the phone | Open

You may not have seen it, but President Biden and President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China recently had a 1.5-hour phone conversation. You might ask yourself why does this matter when a perfectly suitable California governor could be recalled / removed today and replaced by a guy who passes Donald Trump off as an environmentalist and supporter of women’s rights?

Well, this is important. China is the most populous nation in the world and is expected to bypass the United States soon as the world’s leading economic power. In addition, the United States considers China’s economic and military objectives to be in strong conflict with ours. Will the economic conflict give way to a military confrontation?

As the average Joe or Maria, it still doesn’t affect your daily life. But it’s instructive to take a look at the leaked transcripts of the conversation. Will the Christmas toys, all made in China, arrive in stores on time? Will the United States wage another Asian war? Will I be able to get updates for my Huawei phone while friends tell me I told you? You should have bought an iPhone. But they are also made in China.

The source of the transcripts of the leaked telephone conversations is unknown. He is believed to be an assistant to Biden who did not want to be vaccinated and did not care about all the dogs in the White House. Rumor had it that he had to clean up after them.

President Biden (B): Hello, President Xi. It’s been 10 years since we met as Vice Presidents, but here we are as the best dogs of our nations. What is that? Chien is an outrageous title for the president of the most powerful nation in the world. Its American slang. No offense foreseen.

And what is China the most powerful nation? I thought we were.

President Xi (X): Yes, Joe. You were! Now it’s our turn. We are building cities for millions of people. We ship our goods all over the world. Check Walmart. I challenge you to find a product not made in China.

B: Breyers coffee ice cream is not. I just bought some yesterday.

X: You can’t go to war with ice cream.

B: Well, you’re playing well or you and your wife will never see Disneyland.

X: Joe, you’re late. We have our own Disneyland in Shanghai. It’s been open since 2016 and our character costumes are better than yours. Plus we have bigger fireworks. You should come visit. Check out the website. It’s in English. You can benefit from a reduction for seniors. And you forget I visited America when Obama was president and you were second violin.

B: Well, I’m sorry to hear that. We used to hold this above the Russians. Play nice or not Mickey Mouse. Krushchev wanted to go to Disneyland so badly that he changed his foreign policy just to shake hands with Mickey. He exploded in anger when told he couldn’t attend. I’m sure there is somewhere here that you would like to visit. Well, invite yourself if you stop threatening Taiwan.

X: Of course. You got me well. My wife, Peng Liyuan, keeps talking about Knotts Berry Farm.

B: We can fix that. A state dinner. Will she sing for us? Shes such a hit in China.

X: We love coming to the White House, but you have to get rid of the dogs.

B: Chuck Schumer doesn’t like dogs either. Maybe we can keep them in McConnell’s office while he’s at the state dinner.

But look here, Xi. You have to stop burning coal. Sometimes you can’t even see across the street in Beijing. Let’s try to save the planet.

X: Joe, you’re right. How about stopping sending US Navy ships to the South China Sea?

B: Sorry, Xi. This is called the freedom of the seas. Swiveled to Asia, as my old boss would say. But let’s keep calm. Well, pit our Knotts Berry Farm Jam against your herbal remedies. I tried these Vita Hair Growth capsules for hair lightening. My hair has become thinner!

Talk to you soon, Joe.

Richard Ryan is at [email protected]