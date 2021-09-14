Erdoan: We have made the most ambitious changes in the history of the Republic





Photo: AA Click to read the article in Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP) Chairman and Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoan attended a ceremony commemorating the 100th anniversary of the victory of the Battle of Sakarya, a 21-day battle against the Greek military in the Black Sea region. The victory in the Battle of Sakarya was a turning point for the millennial presence of the Turkish people in Anatolia, Erdoan said, adding that Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, founder of the Republic of Turkey, compared the battle to Armageddon. “The story of the battle of Sakarya reminds us once again of the sacrifices that were made for our independence, which we must never forget,” he added. Comparing Turkey’s current challenges to the war for independence, Erdoan said, “The Republic of Turkey will reach its destination in the same way… by overcoming many obstacles at home and abroad. “The will of the nation is above any form of social engineering, any terrorist group or any attempted coup, as we have shown to the world,” he said. “As 2023 (the centenary of the Republic) approaches, we are working with greater confidence for our future, and we will achieve even greater things,” he explained. “Since the war for independence, our nation has shown great wisdom, and our nation has always chosen those who are good for our country and for them,” he added. Erdoan also paid tribute to Atatrk and his fellow “fighters, martyrs and veterans” of the Battle of Sakarya and the War of Independence. The battle took place on the banks of the Sakarya River, near the capital of modern Turkey, Ankara. The battlefield, Polatli, is only 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Ankara. After the battle, the parliament awarded Atatrk the rank of army marshal as well as the title of Gazi (honored veteran) for his efforts and victory on the battlefield. Centenary 2023 goals While some may argue that Turkey’s centennial goals in 2023 are part of an ordinary development agenda, this is not the case, Erdoan said. “At this point in the history of the republic, we have made the most ambitious and courageous changes.” “By raising our standards of democracy and development to the level of the most advanced countries in the world, we have succeeded in reopening our civilization, our history and our cultural horizons, which have been under siege for centuries,” he added. In Turkey, he said, every industrialist who lays stone on stone, produces, exports and provides jobs for our people has a place of honor. “We will continue to support all of our investors who believe in Turkey’s potential and trust our economy,” he said.

