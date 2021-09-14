On Hindi Diwas, Prime Minister Modi Says Language Creates “Strong Identity” Globally | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the nation in Hindi Diwas and said it is the result of people’s efforts that the language “permanently constitutes a strong identity on a global scale.” I wish you all a very happy Hindi Diwas. People from different regions have played a remarkable role in making Hindi a capable language. It is the result of all your efforts that Hindi is continually making a strong identity on the world stage, PM Modi tweeted in Hindi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his wishes on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, calling it part of Indian culture. Hindi has been an effective and powerful means of national unity and identity. The leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, also wished the nation on this occasion. He tweeted, Happy Hindi Diwas to all compatriots. Besides being the official language of India, Hindi is also the identity of the culture and tradition of the country. Come on, let’s make an important contribution to the progress of the nation by using Hindi, the national integration facilitator with all other Indian languages. Vice President Mr. Venkaiah Naidu urged people to learn Indian languages ​​and increase linguistic harmony. “On September 14, 1949, the Constituent Assembly accepted Hindi as its official language. #HindiDay, remember the ideals and harmony of the Constituent Assembly, which respected the Hindi and Indian languages ​​in the Constitution Our languages ​​have been the source of culture, unity of the country, learning Indian languages, increasing linguistic harmony, he tweeted. Hailing the nation in Hindi Diwas, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said Hindi is one of the most popular languages ​​not only in India but around the world. Hindi as a language also acts as a bridge between Indian people. It is the responsibility of all Hindi military personnel to spread it and use it to the fullest, he tweeted. In order to encourage the use of Hindi in daily life and to recognize the contribution of writers and poets of this language, Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 each year. Written in Devanagari script, Hindi was adopted as an official language by the Constituent Assembly of India in 1949.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/on-hindi-diwas-pm-modi-says-the-language-is-making-strong-identity-globally-101631593568729-amp.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos