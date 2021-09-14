Plans for Boris Johnsons tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland canceled | Transport policy





A controversial plan to build a tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland was scrapped before the ground was dug, it was reported, as the Treasury clamped down on spending. The proposed link, described as the world’s dumbest tunnel by former Boris Johnson chief adviser Dominic Cummings, had a price tag of around $ 15 billion and the Prime Minister’s backing. But an anonymous government official familiar with the Treasury spending negotiations told the Financial Time the plans are dead, at least for now. The move comes as Chancellor Rishi Sunak conducts a spending review before presenting a fall budget on October 27. Johnson would have liked to link Northern Ireland with Britain as part of a larger vision to connect the constituent parts of the UK. But others questioned whether the PM was genuine or looking for a distraction, noting that the Irish Sea bridging talks follow equally grandiose and ultimately unachievable plans he envisioned as he was mayor of London. Johnson first suggested connecting Stranraer in Scotland to Larne in Northern Ireland by a bridge three years ago, an idea widely derided by engineers. Concerns have been expressed about the practicality of building a bridge over the stormy body of water, which is over 1,000 feet deep in places, and experts said it would require dozens of turns. support at heights never reached in the world. The tunnel proposal was being considered as part of a transport connectivity review led by Network Rail Chairman Sir Peter Hendy; two engineering professors were commissioned to conduct a feasibility study on a bridge or tunnel. The High Speed ​​Rail Group (HSRG), made up of leaders in the rail industry, offered to tunnel under the Irish Sea between Stranraer and Larne in its submission to the Hendy review. According to the HSRG, the tunnel would bring Northern Ireland closer to Britain and solve Northern Ireland’s economic status issues after Brexit. A new rail connection between Carlisle and Stranraer would be required and the width of the railway in Ireland may need to be changed, according to the proposal. The FT said the new corporate allowance was also intended for the chop as part of the spending crackdown. The program offered grants to prospective entrepreneurs aged 18 and over and currently receiving a Jobseeker’s Allowance for a new business start-up.

