Highlights on Shinzo Abe – KESQ

Here is a glimpse into the life of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Staff
Date of Birth: September 21, 1954
Place of birth: Nagato, Japan (some sources say Tokyo)
Father: Shintaro Abe, former secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party (PLD)
Mother: Yoko Kishi
Wedding: Akie (Matsuzaki) Abe (1987-present)
Education: Seiki University, BS in Political Science, 1977; Attended the University of Southern California, 1978-1979
Other facts
He was the first Japanese Prime Minister born after The Second World War.
His grandfather, Nobusuke Kishi, was Prime Minister of Japan from 1957 to 1960.
Abe’s great-uncle, Eisuke Sato, was prime minister from 1964 to 1972. Sato was also a Nobel Prize of Peace recipient.
In early 2013, Abe launched a grand experiment designed to pull the Japanese economy out of decades of stagnation. Known as “AbenomicsIt included three so-called arrows: a massive monetary stimulus, increased public spending and major economic reforms.
Chronology
1977-1979 – Travel to the United States to study politics at the University of Southern California.
1993 – Abe is elected to the Japanese House of Representatives.
1999 – Becomes Director of the Health and Welfare Commission and also Director of the Social Affairs Division of the LDP.
2000-2003 – Is the deputy chief secretary of the PLD cabinet.
2005-2006 – General secretary of the PLD’s cabinet.
September 26, 2006 – September 25, 2007 – Prime Minister of Japan.
March 1, 2007 – Abe is controversial by claiming that the foreign “comfort women” who occupied Japanese military brothels during World War II were not forced to work. He apologizes on March 26.
September 12, 2007 – Abe announces his resignation.
September 13, 2007 – Hospitalized at Keio University Hospital with gastrointestinal inflammation caused by exhaustion and stress.
September 25, 2007 – Abe dissolves his cabinet. Yasuo Fukuda becomes Prime Minister.
September 26, 2012 – Wins the second round of the PLD leadership elections.
December 16, 2012 – The LDP wins a landslide election victory.
December 26, 2012 – I selected Prime Minister by the Japanese parliament.
December 26, 2013 – Visit a controversial war shrine in Tokyo, triggering a storm of criticism and condemnation among neighboring countries. The Yasukuni Shrine is considered by China, North Korea and South Korea as a symbol of Japan’s imperial military past.
December 14, 2014 – Wins a landslide victory upon re-election.
Aug 14, 2015 – In a speech marking the 70th anniversary of WWII, Abe expresses remorse for Japan’s participation in the war, but offers no new excuses for his actions. In addition, he says that future generations of Japanese should no longer have to apologize.
September 8, 2015 – Is re-elected president of the PLD.
December 27, 2016 – Abe becomes the first Japanese Prime Minister to visit Pearl Harbor with a US President and the first to visit the USS Arizona Memorial.
May 3, 2017 – Abe says he aims to have his country’s pacifist constitution revised and a new version in force by 2020.
September 25, 2017 – Calls early elections take advantage of higher opinion polls to get a stronger mandate. Abe dissolved the lower house of parliament three days later. October 22, Abe’s ruling coalition wins clear majority with more than two thirds of the 465 seats in Parliament.
May 4, 2018 – During a phone call, Abe talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the situation on the Korean Peninsula. This is the first time that the two leaders speak on the phone.
July 22, 2019 – Abe proclaims victory in national elections in Japan after polls indicate his party won the majority of seats in the upper house of parliament. He is now expected to be the longest-serving prime minister in the country.
Aug 28, 2020 – Abe announces his intention to resign, invoke health reasons.
September 16, 2020 – Officially resigns as prime minister.
December 25, 2020 – Abe corrects statements he made earlier in parliament, apologizing for unwittingly repeating false remarks about a political finance scandal. Although Abe denied any wrongdoing, his former assistant was fined for underrepresenting subsidized payments for supporters attending cherry blossom viewing nights.
