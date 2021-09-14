If Johnson is serious about taking it to the next level, he needs to take a look at what went well | Polly Toynbee

NOTo we know what leveling is, but now Boris Johnson wants 10 more years to do it. Grand Strategy white paper promised but, in the meantime, take a good look this week report as of now, a center-right think tank co-founded by Neil OBrien, the prime ministers’ upgrade adviser, leading a task force of 60 Tory MPs.

Here’s the surprise: Looking at 50 years of regeneration programs, they found that one New Labor-era policy, the New Deal for Communities (NDC), was the most successful. His impact, they suggested, had been seriously underestimated, when he should be a model.

This will be good but bitter news for all those who have worked hard for a decade to make the NDCs work, only to see them blown away by the post-2010 austerity, abandoning the hardworking community volunteers touted in this report.

In 2000, in the millennial era of exuberant social optimism, Labor launched an extraordinary experiment. By identifying the 2,000 most disadvantaged areas in the country, only 39 were chosen as a test bed for regeneration. NDCs have focused on improving the quality of people’s lives by giving them power and money. Each neighborhood was given a 10-year budget of 56 million euros to elect its own resident-dominated boards of directors.

The targets set were incredibly ambitious: 100% of housing was to be repaired to a decent standard, crime and unemployment were to fall within national averages, education levels of children and adults were to reach the national average, as well as health levels. At least 85% of residents say they are satisfied with their neighborhood and three quarters are involved in their community.

These expectations were followed by Ipsos Mori, with a mass of data collected. During this decade, I have followed the NDC closely on the dilapidated and riddled estate of Clapham Park in Lambeths, south London, with its 7,300 inhabitants. I lived there for a few months writing my book Hard Work, exploring minimum wage life. The Residents’ Council let me attend the meetings to observe their progress.

In the beginning, there was no community, no organization to lean on, only a handful of volunteers who hired professionals. But what galvanized people was the control placed in their own hands to follow their own priorities. They have created 64 projects, ranging from debt counseling, employment support and training, arts and sports for children, clubs for loners, a community center, an annual festival, a program bike repair training, family outings and undertook massive home repairs. New guards roamed the streets and dozens of crack houses were closed.