Prime Minister Modi In UP’s Aligarh Praises CM Yogi’s Twin-Engine Government | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, under whose leadership, the premier said, UP was enjoying a dual-engine sarkar, referring to the governments of the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) in the Center and in the State. The central and UP governments work together to develop the state. We must fight together all the forces that oppose development here, Prime Minister Modi said. Tackling the opposition Samajwadi (SP) party, which has been in power here since 2017, the prime minister said people cannot forget the scams that took place before the BJP came to power. He also highlighted the anarchy that prevailed while the SP was in power. However, with Yogiji in power, criminals think twice before committing a crime, Prime Minister Modi said. He made the remarks during the laying of the foundation stone for a university named in honor of King Jat Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. On this occasion, he also inspected exhibition models of the Aligarh node of the industrial defense corridor of Uttar Pradesh. Read also | PM Modi to lay the groundwork for a university named in honor of King Jat in Aligarh today As we celebrate Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, honest efforts are being made to educate the younger generation about the contributions of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh and others in our struggle for independence, Prime Minister Modi noted, also stressing that the late king allocated land to Muslims in Aligarh. University (UMA). As Prime Minister, I consider my chance to lay the foundation stone for a university named after such a visionary, Prime Minister Modi said. Speaking on the defense corridor, he said India was moving forward with the goal of carving out an identity as a global defense exporter, unlike what happened before when the country only imported goods. defense products. He also drew an analogy between the infamous Aligarh Locks and the Defense Corridor, saying the city is now also helping to protect the country’s borders. PM Modi then announced 9000 crore for the development of the BrahMos missile at the Lucknow node of the defense corridor. The prime minister’s visit to Aligarh is seen as the launch by the ruling BJP of its campaign for the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country’s most populous state, which are expected to take place early next year. UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma were among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-lays-foundation-stone-of-raja-mahendra-pratap-singh-university-in-up-s-aligarh-101631599978032.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos