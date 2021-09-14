Of people arrested for spreading posters in Jokowi, police urged not to be repressive





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Commission III DPR Herman Herry asked The chief of police General Listyo Sigit Prabowo asked his staff to avoid repressive actions in the performance of their duties. This was forwarded by Herman in response to a number of locals who were arrested during President Joko Widodo’s visit to Blitar and Solo because those locals posted posters to Jokowi. “I hope the national police chief will downplay repressive actions against similar actions by prioritizing efforts at persuasion and prevention,” Herman said in a written statement Tuesday (9/14/2021). Also Read: Those Who Were Arrested For Running Posters While Welcoming Jokowi … Herman said freedom of speech is a constitutional mandate as a form of human rights protection. However, the PDI-P politician recalled that freedom of expression is still limited, especially for reasons of national security and respect for the dignity of others. Therefore, according to Herman, the police as law enforcement and law enforcement agencies should have an overview of free speech and national security as a national mandate. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail “Therefore, as chairman of Commission III, I ask the head of the national police to ask all his staff in the field to have the wisdom to seek a balance between guarantees of freedom of expression and guarantees national security and respect for the dignity of others, ”he said. noted. Also read: Students Arrested While Handing Out Posters at Jokowi Palace: Officials Already Have Calculations We know that the arrests of residents colored President Joko Widodo’s visit to a number of neighborhoods. Recently, students were arrested for trying to put up posters when Jokowi attended the Rector’s Forum at Sebelas Maret University (UNS) in Surakarta on Monday (9/13/2019). “Our friends have been arrested. About seven people, and it seems there are even more,” said UNS BEM president Zakky Musthofa. Zakky said the writing on the banner had no element of insulting the president. Also Read: Kompolnas: Blitar Police Must Explain Arrest Of Man Who Released Poster To Jokowi

