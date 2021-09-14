Best quotes from PM Modi’s speech





Recalling the 2016 Kairana exodus, Prime Minister Narendra said on Tuesday that a few years ago families lived in fear, the girl did not feel safe going to school and many had to leave their house. “Now, no criminal can dare to intimidate anyone, and the poor are heard and respected,” Prime Minister Modi told Aligarh. An NHRC team discovered in 2016 that more than 250 Hindu families had indeed left Kairana in western Uttar Pradesh for fear of members of a particular community that was “in the majority in the region”. of the population in the aftermath of the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013 had led to a major change in the demographics of many towns in the region, including Kairana. The issue had become a major ballot for the Bharatiya Janata party in the 2017 elections, with the “Bahu Beti Samman Bachao” mahapanchyat being held in Muzaffarnagar and the exodus being mentioned in the speeches of most of the leaders. Here are the best quotes from Modi’s speech: Eighty percent of Indian farmers fall into the category of small and marginalized. Our government has taken several steps to help them. This includes the Kisan Samman Nidhi. MSP payments have been secured. The concerns of UP sugar cane producers have been taken into account. Over Rs 1,400,000 in payment has been paid to sugar cane producers. There was a time when the administration was run by thugs, governance was in the hands of the corrupt, but now these people are behind bars. The central government and the Yogi government are working together for the development of Uttar Pradesh. We must fight against the forces that oppose the development of the state. Today, Uttar Pradesh is becoming an attractive place for all small and large investors in the country and the world. This happens when the right environment is created for development. Yogi’s government works for the development of the state. Today, not only the country, but the world also sees that from modern grenades and rifles to fighter jets, drones, warships are made in India itself. India is preparing to forge a new identity as a defense exporter. It’s a big day for Aligarh & west UP. Radha Ashtami’s occasion today makes him more holy. I wish you all a happy Radha Ashtami. I miss the presence of former CM Kalyan Singh today. He would have been very happy with the development of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/politics/kairana-exodus-to-taking-care-of-cane-farmers-concern-pm-modis-speech-4201796.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

