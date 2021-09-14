Joko Widodo, the blacksmith called “president” finally meets President Jokowi: excited until I cry

KLATEN, KOMPAS.com – Having the same name as a national official is a source of pride for all.

As it feels Joko Widodo (38 years old), a resident of Dukuh Ngledok, Segaran village, Delanggu district, Kabupaten Klaten, Central Java.

A man who works as a handyman on a daily basis black-smith He is often called “president” because his name is the same as that of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

Joko Widodo admitted he didn’t think he would be able to meet President Jokowi directly during the vaccination boost door to door Monday (9/13/2021).

“Wow, it’s fun meeting the president. I didn’t expect the president to visit this village. I feel happy, I’m so excited that I cry,” Joko Widodo said when he met. Kompas.com on the sidelines of iron forging in his house, Tuesday (9/14/2021).

Read also: 10 students arrested for disseminating posters during Jokowi’s visit to the UNS were released by the police

The youngest son of Wiyono Miarjo and Mariyani couple said President Jokowi did not know his name was the same as him.

Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail

“Pak Jokowi didn’t know yesterday. He said it was confidential. If you don’t ask, don’t say his name is Joko Widodo,” he said.

Joko Widodo said President Jokowi learned his name after Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo claimed to ask for his name.

“Sir, what’s his name,” Joko Widodo said, imitating Ganjar.

“Joko Widodo, sir,” he replied.