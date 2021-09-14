Turkey strengthens control over refugees





Ankara, Sept. 14 The Turkish government has decided to put in place new plans that will tighten control over millions of refugees in the country. Authorities will end the issuance of new requests for temporary protection papers in the capital Ankara and prevent unregistered Syr from residing in the city, Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday citing officials. “This measure can also be extended to other large cities where refugees are gathered in large numbers,” Interior Ministry spokesman Ismail Catakli said last week. A source familiar with the matter told Xinhua that the government is “aware of society’s concerns about refugees and is determined to address the issue with further measures.” This source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, insisted that “greater control should be exercised over refugee communities, especially in large cities”. Turkey hosts some 3.6 million refugees who have fled the civil war in Syria for more than a decade. Half a million migrants of other nationalities have also found refuge in Turkey. The nation is also concerned about an exodus from Afghanistan following the takeover of the country by the Taliban. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said there are some 300,000 Afghans in Turkey. “Turkey is not Europe’s warehouse for refugees,” Erdogan said, echoing concerns from society and also from its electoral base which sees migrants as a threat to jobs. Economic hardship, made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic, has exacerbated negative feelings towards refugees in Turkey. Afghans are considered the second largest refugee community in Turkey after Syr. Many migrants arriving via Iran head to Istanbul to find work or a passage to another coastal city from which to embark for Europe. Faced with a potential new wave of migrants due to instability in Afghanistan, Turkey has maximized measures on its eastern border with Iran, building a three-meter-high wall to prevent illegal entries. “We are doing our best to make the border impassable,” Mehmet Emin Bilmez, governor of Van province, which has a long border with Iran, told state agency Anadolu. Almost half of the huge Syrian community in Turkey works informally, according to a recent study by the Turkish Economic Policy Research Foundation (TEPAV). However, despite the problems they face, 79% of Syrs wish to continue to stay in Turkey, the survey reveals. In large cities like Istanbul and Ankara, the Syr have become more visible over the years with many Syrian-run restaurants, cafes, grocery stores or barbershops, with advertisements written in Arabic. Disclaimer: This article was posted automatically from an agency feed without any text changes and has not been reviewed by an editor Open in app

