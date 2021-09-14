Boris Johnson to unveil his winter strategy against Covid-19





Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to present a winter coronavirus strategy for England on Tuesday designed to prevent any new wave of cases from overwhelming the National Health Service, while trying to avoid another lockdown. The government is expected to give more details on its plans to roll out booster shots for those whose immunity to vaccination may decline and say what measures could be used to respond to a potential spike in cases. UK officials seek to avoid the type of lockdown that for months blocked people to see their family and friends even in most outdoor environments, while preventing another catastrophic winter wave like the one that hit the country last year. The government’s plans could include reintroducing the requirement to wear face coverings in indoor spaces or on public transport, or advising people to work from home when possible.

On Sunday, the government said it would not proceed with a vaccination passport scheme that would have forced nightclubs and certain other places in England to check the status of those trying to enter. But he kept open the possibility of relaunching the strategy if the situation deteriorated. The government is also considering whether a vaccine booster could be co-administered, with flu shots, for the elderly, the health secretary said. Sajid Javid told the BBC. He practically ruled out another round of tough restrictions, saying that while it isn’t ruled out, I just don’t see how we come to another lockdown. Experts believe Mr Johnson is unlikely to rule out yet another lockdown entirely, presenting it as a last resort that would only be considered if England faced a new, highly transmissible variant. Over the past year, Mr Johnson has often faced pressure from a vocal group of lawmakers in his Conservative Party’s libertarian wing who campaigned for the removal of the coronavirus rules. In July, Mr Johnson largely gave them what they wanted, easing most legal restrictions on coronaviruses on what the tabloids called Freedom Day. Britain now has an average of around 30,000 new cases of coronavirus and approximately 1,000 hospital admissions each day, according to government data. And although this is significantly less than the 100,000 cases predicted by some experts, government officials know another rise is possible as children return to school and the weather worsens during fall and winter. .

British health authorities approved a mass coronavirus vaccination program for children aged 12 to 15 on Monday, despite reservations from some medical experts who questioned whether young people would benefit significantly from the vaccines. The move, announced by the chief medical officers of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, follows weeks of uncertainty over whether children in this age group would be allowed to receive the injections.

