Chris Christie says Nut! to another Trump candidacy | Mulshine





Chris Christies’ timing couldn’t have been better.

Last week, he gave a speech to a rally of Tories in which he argued that Donald Trump’s days as a force in the Republican Party were drawing to a close.

And then Trump came out and proved it.

The proof came on Friday in an interview with Gateway Pundit in which Donald said about the 2020 presidential election, I believe they will decertify that election.

Trump hasn’t said who they are. But the 2020 presidential election was certified on December 14. That’s when the Electoral College got together and gave Joe Biden enough voice to defeat Trump.

Does he believe that the voters will come together again and declare him the winner? It would be just crazy if I could invoke a line from Christies’ speech the night before to an audience of top Republicans at the Reagan Library in California.

Christie didn’t mention the Donald by name. But there was no doubt he was talking about Trump and his staunch supporters when he said: Enough with wishful thinking and self-delusion We must give up conspiracy theorists and truth deniers, those who know better and those who are just nuts.

Christie was the first major GOP figure to line up behind Trump in the 2016 campaign. He was also the first establishment figure to break with Trump because of his antics on January 6.

As Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, Christie told ABC News he was trying to get Trump on the phone to tell him to call his supporters.

I haven’t succeeded yet but I will keep trying, he said.

Trump let the chaos continue.

As someone who has known him for 20 years, he has today violated something that none of us should have to put up with by anyone who has had the honor of being an elected leader in this country, said Christie on Trump that day.

The two haven’t spoken since, Christie told me recently. But when Christies’ next book comes out shortly, I expect hell to have a lot to say about the Donald’s insane conduct after the election, including the suggestion that he declare martial law to prevent the transition. .

The reality for Republicans is that the guy who promised them they would tire of winning has become the biggest loser in recent political history. Under his leadership, the GOP lost control of the House, the Senate and finally the Presidency.

He has rendered a valuable service to the GOP. As Christie noted on a Sunday morning talk show, Trump prevented us from having two Presidents Clinton.

But after doing this service, what else could he do for Republican voters?

I put this question to a few party insiders.

Morris County State Senator Joe Pennacchio, who was one of the first major Donalds supporters in the state, said Trump would have a good chance of repeating his 2016 performance if there was a pitch crowded as there were that year.

There’s no way he won’t win if there are six or more candidates, Pennacchio said of Trump.

But Larry Bathgate, an Ocean County attorney who was George HW Bush’s finance chairman, said a primary with just two main candidates would be another story.

I think DeSantis wins in a two-man primary, Bathgate said.

The same goes for me. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has strong Conservative credentials. And he doesn’t share Trump’s penchant for saying stupid things that alienate people for no good reason.

Bathgate cited Trumps’ numerous attacks on John McCain, the late senator who was a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War. During the 2016 primary campaign, Trump said of McCain that I love people who weren’t captured. He continued the attacks until McCain’s death.

Last year McCain’s widow Cindy took revenge by leading an anti-Trump movement in Arizona that cost Trump 100,000 votes. He always complains of losing the state.

This kind of behavior is what keeps Republican leaders away from Trump, Bathgate said.

But when it comes to the 2024 Republican presidential primary, Christies is not going anywhere, he said.

Another prominent Republican, former Bogota Mayor Steve Lonegan, agreed with this assessment of a potential candidate for Christie.

Lonegan, who ran against Christie in the 2009 gubernatorial primary, said he did not share Christie’s negative opinion of The Donald. Trump is actually smart enough to rally the grassroots to oppose President Biden, Lonegan said.

It doesn’t sound like me. But then there was his performance in commenting on Evander Holyfield’s fight the other night.

As a fight commentator he did a good job, Lonegan said. He really knows boxing.

Better than he knows politics, I’m afraid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nj.com/opinion/2021/09/chris-christie-says-nuts-to-another-trump-candidacy-mulshine.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos