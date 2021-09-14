Politics
India is preparing to forge a new identity as a defense exporter: PM Narendra Modi | India News
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India was no longer known as a defense importer and the country was on its way to becoming a major defense exporter.
The Prime Minister said this after visiting the Aligarh Node exhibit models of the UP Defense Industrial Corridor.
PM Narendra Modi visits exhibit models of Aligarh Node in UP Defense Industrial Corridor. UP CM Yogi Adityanath was also present.
Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh. pic.twitter.com/bH9Yk7LrN7
ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 14, 2021
India is no longer seen as a defense importer, it is moving fast on the path to becoming a major defense exporter, the prime minister told Aligarh.
Today not only the country but the world also sees that from modern grenades and rifles to fighter jets, drones, warships are made in India itself. India is preparing to forge a new identity as a defense exporter, added Prime Minister Modi.
Today, not only the country, but the world also sees that from modern grenades and rifles to fighter jets, drones, warships are made in India itself. India is preparing to forge a new identity as a defense exporter: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/k1ywMLOOZY
ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 14, 2021
The Prime Minister started his speech by sending his greetings to the people on the occasion of Radha Ashtami and said that he misses the presence of former CM Kalyan Singh very much.
It’s a big day for Aligarh and West UP. Radha Ashtami’s occasion today makes him more holy. I wish you all a happy Radha Ashtami. I miss the presence of former CM Kalyan Singh today. He would have been very happy with the development of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University, Prime Minister Modi said.
It’s a big day for Aligarh & west UP. Radha Ashtami’s occasion today makes her more holy. I wish you all a happy Radha Ashtami. I miss the presence of former CM Kalyan Singh today. He would have been very happy with the development of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/wcEx4n7Q1f
ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 14, 2021
He also praised the government of Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh.
Today, Uttar Pradesh is becoming an attractive place for all small and large investors in the country and the world. This happens when the right environment is created for development. Yogi’s government is working for the development of the state, Prime Minister Modi said in his speech, adding that before 2017, governance in Uttar Pradesh was in the hands of “goondas” and “mafias”, but today, these elements are behind bars.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier laid the foundation stone for Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister then visited the Aligarh Node exhibit models of the Uttar Pradesh Defense Industrial Corridor and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University.
Aligarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University
UP Governor Anandiben Patel and UP CM Yogi Adityanath were also present pic.twitter.com/bnqV46C02I
ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 14, 2021
UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present. “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saving both lives and livelihoods of the people of the country during the COVID pandemic,” said CM Yogi Adityanath.
The university is established by the state government in memory and honor of the great freedom fighter, educator and social reformer, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh.
The university is settled on a total area of over 92 acres in Lodha village and Musepur Kareem Jarouli village of Kol tehsil of Aligarh. It will provide affiliation to 395 colleges in Aligarh Division, the official statement said.
The creation of a defense industrial corridor in Uttar Pradesh was announced by the Prime Minister at the inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh Investor Summit in Lucknow on February 21, 2018.
A total of 6 nodes – Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi and Lucknow – have been planned in the defense industrial corridor. In the Aligarh node, the land allocation process has been completed and the land has been allocated to 19 companies, which will invest Rs 1245 crore in the node.
The Uttar Pradesh Defense Industrial Corridor will help empower the country in defense production and promote Make in India ”.
Live
Sources
2/ http://zeenews.india.com/india/india-moving-towards-making-a-new-identity-of-a-defence-exporter-pm-narendra-modi-2393768.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]