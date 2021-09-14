India is preparing to forge a new identity as a defense exporter: PM Narendra Modi | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India was no longer known as a defense importer and the country was on its way to becoming a major defense exporter.

The Prime Minister said this after visiting the Aligarh Node exhibit models of the UP Defense Industrial Corridor.

India is no longer seen as a defense importer, it is moving fast on the path to becoming a major defense exporter, the prime minister told Aligarh.

Today not only the country but the world also sees that from modern grenades and rifles to fighter jets, drones, warships are made in India itself. India is preparing to forge a new identity as a defense exporter, added Prime Minister Modi.

The Prime Minister started his speech by sending his greetings to the people on the occasion of Radha Ashtami and said that he misses the presence of former CM Kalyan Singh very much.

It’s a big day for Aligarh and West UP. Radha Ashtami’s occasion today makes him more holy. I wish you all a happy Radha Ashtami. I miss the presence of former CM Kalyan Singh today. He would have been very happy with the development of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University, Prime Minister Modi said.

He also praised the government of Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh.

Today, Uttar Pradesh is becoming an attractive place for all small and large investors in the country and the world. This happens when the right environment is created for development. Yogi’s government is working for the development of the state, Prime Minister Modi said in his speech, adding that before 2017, governance in Uttar Pradesh was in the hands of “goondas” and “mafias”, but today, these elements are behind bars.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier laid the foundation stone for Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister then visited the Aligarh Node exhibit models of the Uttar Pradesh Defense Industrial Corridor and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present. “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saving both lives and livelihoods of the people of the country during the COVID pandemic,” said CM Yogi Adityanath.

The university is established by the state government in memory and honor of the great freedom fighter, educator and social reformer, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh.

The university is settled on a total area of ​​over 92 acres in Lodha village and Musepur Kareem Jarouli village of Kol tehsil of Aligarh. It will provide affiliation to 395 colleges in Aligarh Division, the official statement said.

The creation of a defense industrial corridor in Uttar Pradesh was announced by the Prime Minister at the inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh Investor Summit in Lucknow on February 21, 2018.

A total of 6 nodes – Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi and Lucknow – have been planned in the defense industrial corridor. In the Aligarh node, the land allocation process has been completed and the land has been allocated to 19 companies, which will invest Rs 1245 crore in the node.

The Uttar Pradesh Defense Industrial Corridor will help empower the country in defense production and promote Make in India ”.

