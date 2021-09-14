Xi rallies model PLA unit on Indo-China border, praises great work





Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter of encouragement to a APL unit stationed in Tibet on the Sino-Indian border, congratulating the troops for their excellent work over the past five years. Unit 77656, which was named a Model Plateau Battalion in 2016 for its outstanding performance in border protection, is based on one of the points of contention in China’s sometimes deadly clash with India. Xi was responding to an update on his activities over the past five years sent by the unit. Your mission is difficult and your responsibilities are heavy. I hope our comrades continue with a sense of mission, carry on your beautiful traditions, improve military training and be combat-ready, Xi wrote, according to state media reports on Monday evening. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP knowledge, our new curated content platform with explanations, FAQs, analysis and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. The letter then urged the unit to faithfully carry out its tasks in the defense of the country and the border and to strive for new achievements for the party and the people. State broadcaster CCTV described the unit as heroic for having faithfully performed its duties under difficult conditions. The troops are stationed 4,800 meters (15,748 feet) above sea level where temperatures can drop to minus 40 degrees and extreme wind speeds are recorded for most of the year. According to previous Chinese reports, the unit is based in Gangba County, in the town of Shigatse, near Arunachal Pradesh, the region controlled by New Delhi, which considers it an Indian state, but which is claimed by Beijing like southern Tibet. The two countries have been locked in a border stalemate since the deadly clash last June that killed at least 20 Indian soldiers and four PLA soldiers, in their worst fighting in decades. The two sides have been negotiating since then, but without significant progress, while continuing to deploy troops and weapons on the line of effective control marking the disputed border. The story continues Unit 77656, under the surveillance of the Tibet Military District under the command of the Western Theater, joined 10 other combat units at the end of August for an operational exercise on a Himalayan peak, seen by military observers as a warning to India. . More from South China Morning Post: This article Xi rallies model PLA unit on Indo-China border, praises great work first appeared on South China Morning Post For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sg.news.yahoo.com/xi-rallies-model-pla-unit-070644513.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos