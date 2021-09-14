Fight Talk: Evander Holyfield, 58, stunned with Donald Trump during comment on surreal night of boxing





Former world champion Evander Holyfield’s last professional fight was in 2011, and his professional record stands at 44 wins, 10 losses and two draws.

In this week’s Fight Talk, we take a look at how the boxing world reacted to a hectic – and somewhat odd – night in Florida that saw the return of Evander Holyfield, Donald Trump took on commentator duties, and David Haye beat his mate before calling a world heavyweight champion.

Plus, find out which promoter has shown us he’s a good cricketer as he turns out for his local club.

Boxing world reacts to Holyfield knockout

On Saturday in Florida we witnessed one of the most surreal nights in boxing history.

Former President of the United States of America Donald Trump was commenting on a night of fighting led by 58-year-old ex-world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, with Briton David Haye on the undercard.

We are not making this up.

With so much to unravel, we’ll start with Holyfield’s clash with Brazilian UFC veteran Vitor Belfort.

Holyfield, who once held all the belts in the cruiserweight division, has not fought professionally for 10 years but came in late after Oscar De La Hoya was hospitalized with Covid-19.

The American failed to throw a meaningful punch as he suffered a technical first round knockout in Belfort.

We have seen a surge in the number of celebrities and social media stars entering boxing in recent years, while former Holyfield nemesis Mike Tyson also returned at the age of 54 in a fight. exhibition against his legendary compatriot Roy Jones Jr last year.

But for some of those involved in the sport, seeing an elderly Holyfield return to the Triller Fight Night event – and the way he was defeated – was a step too far.

Trump takes the microphone

Let’s focus on the businessman turned politician Trump.

It’s fair to say that his involvement in the event raised more than a few eyebrows.

When asked at the pre-fight press conference who he would like to share the ring with, Trump told fans he would take out US President Joe Biden “in the first few seconds.”

On the night of the fight, the politician called for action alongside his son Donald Trump Jr.

During Haye’s fight with Joe Fournier (more on this shortly), Trump criticized the fight by saying “at the moment the public prefers politics.”

Trump also said that Haye “looks like he’s got a lot of talent,” perhaps unaware that Haye is a former undisputed cruiserweight champion who also won a world heavyweight title.

Like many of us, boxing manager Sam Jones couldn’t believe what he was seeing

As if things couldn’t get more bizarre, boxing journalist Mike Coppinger tweeted that another former president is also linked with a boxing commentary passage

After that ? Does Theresa May comment on Frank Bruno’s return? In the world we live in, don’t erase it.

“It’s laughable” – Haye calls out Fury

As Trump mentioned, Londoner Haye’s comeback fight – his first fight since retiring three years ago – has been a somewhat disappointing affair.

Haye, 40, faced Joe Fournier, 38, a businessman who had nine wins as a professional.

The two are close friends, with recent photos on social media showing them vacationing in Greece.

In preparation for the fight, the two regularly exchanged words on social media, with Haye bragging about putting his friendship aside and seeking the stoppage.

But in a completely one-sided clash, Haye knocked out his opponent in a dominant points decision win, but was apparently reluctant to go for the knockout.

Fans questioned the authenticity of the “friendly rivalry” between the two boxers

After the fight, there was a real rebound; Haye – who had previously suggested his fight was one-off and he was happily retired – called out WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

“There is a man that I will come back to professional boxing to fight – Tyson Fury. I know his kryptonite,” he said.

Haye suffered several injuries towards the end of his career and retired from the sport after back-to-back defeats to Liverpool’s Tony Bellew.

Here’s how social media reacted to Haye’s latest comments

Fury’s next five opponents and spat with Whyte

As for Fury, he decided a few weeks ago to take a break from social media to focus on his next trilogy fight against American Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on October 9.

Well, the self-imposed social media blackout has been lifted because this week he was embroiled in a back-and-forth with fellow British heavyweight Dillian Whyte.

The Twitter line erupted after Fury shared who he’d like to face in his next five fights, going against the old boxing adage of never looking past your next opponent.

The exchange between Fury and Whyte consisted of colorful language, but the gist was that Fury was saying “I’ll smash you to pieces” and Whyte was like “Hit me baby, I’m covered”.

The boxing world is clamoring for an undisputed clash between Anthony Joshua and Fury, but there’s no denying that a Whyte-Fury fight would be a successful event, just for the build-up.

Hearn’s Glorious Cover Disc

And finally, it wouldn’t be Fight Talk without a section on Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn.

Last week we showed him dropping a right hand on the punching machine, and this week promoter Hearn swapped boxing mittens for cricket gloves as he showed up for his local club. .

Here plays a magnificent cover drive through the offside …

Will Hearn and English skipper Joe Root dominate Australia in the Ashes this winter? As we saw this weekend, anything can happen.

