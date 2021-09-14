BJYM to undertake 20-day campaign to mark Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, 20 years in public service





The youth wing of BJP will undertake various wellness and awareness programs and host “Nava Bharat Mela” across the country to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and two decades in public service. The 20-day “Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyaan” will begin on September 17 for Modi’s birthday and will end on October 7, according to a statement from Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). As part of the campaign, each district unit of BJYM will organize a unique “Nava Bharat Mela”, publicizing the work of Narendra Modi’s government over the past seven years. It will also include cleanliness campaigns, the organization of blood donation camps and contests. BJYM celebrated PM Modi’s birthday as Seva Diwas, organizing extensive service programs across the country. He has also been organizing a lot of social activities across the country for the past week in the form of Seva Saptah, ” said BJYM President Tejasvi Surya. This time around, the celebrations will be extended to 20 days to mark Narendra Modi who ends two decades as the head of the civil service – 13 years as Chief Minister of Gujarat and 7 years as Prime Minister of India , did he declare. The PM’s birthday, which falls on September 17, is a day we spend in giving service. October 7, the day he took office as Chief Minister, reminds us of his total dedication to the service of our nation and its people, a quality that has characterized these 20 years of Narendra Modi’s life ”, a- he declared. The “Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyaan” will take place in all districts of the country. The highlight will be “Nava Bharat Mela” at the district level, featuring the emergence of a “New India” under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, according to the BJYM statement. Its state units have been tasked with setting up booths to facilitate registration for all citizens who wish to enroll in various central government social assistance schemes. Special booths will be set up to encourage people to download the NaMo app, which will help them communicate directly with the prime minister and also let them know about the various social protection programs and measures implemented by the BJP government, according to the BJYM press release. Young people will be encouraged to visit sites linked to the independence movement in their neighborhoods, to join in celebrations for the country’s 75th independence anniversary. The BJYM will celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay through the initiatives undertaken by the Modi government to serve the poor and disadvantaged, he said. Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 will be observed organizing ” Swachhta Se Samman Abhiyaan ” focused on cleanliness and tree planting at, BJYM added. (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

