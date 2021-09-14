PTN Council of Chancellors Meeting, President Jokowi: Developing Student Talents

The existence of Industrial Revolution 4.0, technological disruptions and pandemics have accelerated a great wave of global change, even causing a high level of global uncertainty. For this reason, higher education must help students develop their talents and change old patterns in order to cope with the changing world that is happening.

This statement was conveyed by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Widodo) during the meeting of the Council of Chancellors of Indonesian State Universities held at the Auditorium of the Faculty of Medicine, Universitas Sebelas Maret, City of Surakarta, Central Java, Monday (09/13/2021).

Don’t let the student be locked in by too many study programs at the faculty. Make it as easy as possible for students to develop their talents which are not necessarily in line with the choice of study programs, majors or faculties. As we will remember, the choice of study courses and faculties is not always based on talent. And this lag is sometimes felt at the university, “said President Jokowi.

Even the president said that a person can have a career far from the knowledge he acquired in university, as the Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin experienced.

Engineer in Nuclear Physics, later banker. But in fact, he can also be shot down to occupy the top of the ladder (as) the CEO of Banque Mandiri. Jump again to become health minister, the president said.

In addition, the President reiterated that this is a period of transition for major changes in the world that must be anticipated together. For this reason, there are many things that students need to understand to cope with the changes that occur.

“Students must understand everything, understand mathematics, understand statistics, understand computers, understand language. And this language is not only English, but also English coding, said the president.

In the opinion of the President, a student does not need to change study program, major and faculty.

But give them the option to take courses according to their talents. This is what we need to facilitate. Develop electives, both on and off campus, the president said.

Give students the freedom to learn. Learn from anyone, learn from practitioners, learn from the industry because most of them will later become practitioners. This is the essence of Merdeka Learning, where students are free to learn. And campuses are also gaining the freedom to innovate, the president said.

The Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Mendikbudristek) Nadiem Anwar Makarim who was the speaker of this meeting said that according to the president’s directives, the chancellors should continue to give their support for jointly encourage the transformation of higher education.

Merdeka Learning Merdeka Campus is not a small change, it’s a big change. With the hope of being able to catch up and even jump beyond developed countries, he said.

The Minister of Education and Technology appreciated the support and contribution of the Merdeka Learning Campus Merdeka.

“Thank you for the extraordinary support from the Chancellor and Ms. Thank you for taking care of this difficult time for our children,” said Nadiem.

Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Chancellor of Sebelas Maret University as Chairman of the Board of Chancellors of Indonesian State Universities Jamal Wiwoho and Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo were also present to accompany the chairman at the meeting.(BPMI SETPRES / UN)