Billboard greets Donald Trump as Second Coming of Jesus appears in Georgia





A billboard comparing former President Donald Trump to the Son of God, Jesus Christ, has appeared in Georgia.

Washington Post political reporter Eugene Scott was the first to bring attention to social media advertising, posting an image of the signature billboard to Twitter with a caption that simply read: “Wow!”

The billboard features an image of Trump stoically gazing halfway past what is supposed to be a Biblical quote from Romans 8:17, which reads, “A son is given to us and the government will be on his shoulders. “

This is, in fact, a wrong quote. In reality, this particular chapter and verse of the Bible reads as follows: “Now, if we are children, then we are heirs – heirs of God and joint heirs with Christ, if indeed we share his sufferings so that we may may also share in his glory. “

The quote on the billboard appears to have been paraphrased from Isaiah 9: 6, which reads: “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given, and the government shall be upon his shoulders. will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace. “

According to Dan Landrum, another Twitter user, the billboard was installed near the town of Fort Oglethorpe in Georgia.

Newsweek has contacted the company that appears to own the advertising space, Reagan Outdoor Advertising, to confirm the existence of the sign.

Fort Oglethorpe is part of both Catoosa County and Walker County. The two counties are part of the 14th Congressional District of Georgia, represented by Marjorie Taylor Greene.

A Republican and a staunch Trump supporter, Greene has once courted controversy after appearing to champion a slew of baseless conspiracy theories on social media. Most recently, she was suspended from Twitter in August after claiming that vaccines designed to fight COVID-19 were “failing.”

Earlier this month, she also spoke out against President Joe Biden’s proposed vaccine mandate, falsely claiming it violated the Nuremberg Code established after World War II to prevent a repeat of the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany.

This is not the first time Trump has made a comparison with Jesus Christ.

Christian preacher Shane Vaughn, a conservative and staunch supporter of Trump, has previously likened Facebook’s decision to suspend the ex-commander-in-chief to Satan’s decision to kill Jesus.

“They made the same mistake Satan made when he killed Jesus Christ,” he said in a video posted on YouTube. “By killing a man and killing his voice, he created a world full of little Christians who echo Christ’s message,” Vaughn continued. “You see, stupid of the Devil.”

Trump’s own religious beliefs remain a source of much debate. In one instance, during his tenure, the former president drew derision after appearing to suggest that Joseph, rather than God, was Jesus’ father.

Former President Donald Trump at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona – The image of Trump appeared on a billboard comparing him to Jesus. Brand / Getty

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/billboard-hailing-donald-trump-second-coming-jesus-appears-georgia-1628789 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos