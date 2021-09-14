What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid winter plan announcement today and what do we know?

A major announcement on the next step in the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic will be made today.

The government said it would unveil plans to curb the spread of the virus during the winter months, which should include rolling out a booster vaccination program.

The government confirmed this morning that booster vaccines will be offered to people aged 50 and over, people in retirement homes and frontline health and social workers.

Experts said the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine should be used as a booster dose for more than 30 million people, and that it can be safely given with the usual winter flu vaccine.

Ministers are also expected to make a number of other announcements regarding ‘learning to live with the coronavirus’ in the coming months – but insisted that further lockdown measures will be a ‘last resort’ measure.

Downing Street said the winter plan would see vaccines as the first line of defense, backed by testing, public health advice and a new variant surveillance system.

The plans will first be revealed by Sajid Javid when he briefs House of Commons MPs this afternoon.

The health secretary will make his statement around 12:30 p.m., just after questions to the justice secretary at 11:30 a.m.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will then hold a press conference, during which he will present the new plans to the public and answer questions from journalists.

The conference will continue, despite Mr Johnson’s mother passing away on Monday, No 10 confirmed.

The Downing Street press briefing is expected to start at 3:30 p.m.

Ahead of the announcement, Mr Johnson said: The pandemic is far from over, but thanks to our phenomenal vaccine program, new treatments and testing, we can live with the virus without significant restrictions on our freedoms. .

I will make a clear plan for the fall and winter, when the virus has a natural advantage, to protect the gains we have made.





Details of Mr Johnson’s full plan are kept under wraps – but it is understood that he may suggest that measures such as working from home and wearing a face covering in public spaces could be used during the months of winter if the cases start again.

Plans for vaccine passports at nightclubs and other large indoor venues were on hold for England last week, but ministers said they could be introduced later in the year if needed.

The government is also expected to announce that it is repealing some of the legal powers set out in the coronavirus law, which must be revised.







Measures that could be removed include the power to shut down sectors of the economy, apply restrictions on events and gatherings, and the power to detain infectious people.

But, it is likely that some measures will be retained, including sickness benefits from day one for people who self-isolate, the power to order schools to remain open if they close against government directives and d ” help the NHS get the emergency resources it needs.

It will remain a legal obligation for people to self-isolate if they test positive for the disease.

Today’s announcement comes after the government announced on Monday that the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine would be offered to young people aged 12 to 15 in England, following advice from the chief medical officers of the UK’s four decentralized nations .