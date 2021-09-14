Jokowi’s Chopper motorcycle reportedly missing from LHKPN KPK





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has two collections of motorcycles and is listed in the KPK State Organizational Assets Report (LHKPN). The two bikes are Yamaha Vega and a modified chopper-based motorcycle Royal EnfieldBullet 2017 has been dubbed Chopperland. However, referring to the latest LHKPN data, chopper motorcycles are missing from Jokowi’s asset list. Monitoring CNNIndonesia.com, for the motorcycle category, only the Yamaha Vega 2001 appeared on the list. Jokowi has owned the helicopter since 2018. The process involves national modifiers namely Kick Ass Chopper and Elders Garage. The former mayor of Solo bought it for a dowry of IDR 140 million. In addition to the modified chopper-style motorcycle, a car that was nowhere on the LHKPN list of the Daihatsu Espass, Toyota Kijang Innova and Isuzu Panther Station Wagon was detected. Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman who was contacted was unable to respond to the alleged disappearance of Jokowi’s motorcycle collection from the LHKPNKPK. Based on LHKPN data in 2018, Jokowi has 7 passenger cars, 3 utility vehicles and 2 motorcycles: Commercial vehicles 1. Suzuki Pick Up 1997, own results 10,000,000 Rp

2. 2002 Isuzu Truck, own income 60,000,000 Rp

3. 2002 Isuzu Truck, self-made Rp 60,000,000 Passenger car 1. Mercedes-Benz sedan Year 2004, own income 175,000,000 Rp

2. Mercedes-Benz sedan 1996, own income 60,000,000 Rp

3. Daihatsu Espass Minibus 1997, own result 25,000,000 Rp

4. 2010 Nissan Grand Livina Minibus, own result 125,000,000 Rp

5.Isuzu Panther Station Wagon 1996, 36,000,000 Rp self-made

6.2011 Toyota Kijang Innova, the result is IDR 170,000,000

7. 2012 Nissan Juke Minibus, own result 220,000,000 Rp Motorbike 1. Yamaha Vega 2001, own results IDR 2,500,000

2. Chopperland Chopper in 2017, own income IDR 140,000,000 By referring to the LHKPN website for 2020 periodic submissions, Jokowi’s vehicle count is reduced: Commercial vehicles 1. Suzuki Pick Up 1997, own results 10,000,000 Rp

2. 2002 Isuzu Truck, own income 60,000,000 Rp

3. 2002 Isuzu Truck, own income 60,000,000 Rp Passenger car 1. Mercedes-Benz sedan Year 2004, own income 160,000,000 Rp

2. Mercedes-Benz sedan 1996, own income 60,000,000 Rp

3. 2010 Nissan Grand Livina Minibus, own result IDR 75,000,000

4. 2012 Nissan Juke Minibus, own result 220,000,000 Rp Motorbike 1. Yamaha Vega 2001, own results IDR 2,500,000 (ryh / mik)



